Possible leaked footage has gone viral online of a humanoid robot going berserk and seemingly attacking engineers.

Posted to the subreddit r/oddlyterrifying, a video of a humanoid robot attacking engineers has gone viral.

The video, which netizens speculate was leaked from a Unitree lab in China, shows engineers training the bot before it goes berserk.

ADVERTISEMENT

The robot can be seen flailing its arms while trying to untether itself from its restraints. The bot then moves forward, swinging its limbs in what looks like an attempt to attack the engineers.

Users on X speculate that the robot is the Unitree H1 bipedal robot. This may be true as the H1 has a unique head shape and design, although this hasn’t been confirmed.

The footage of the potential Unitree robot in training has attracted the attention of netizens across various social media platforms, raising concerns surrounding the use of artificial intelligence-enabled robots.

The video went viral on Instagram, receiving over 350,000 likes and almost 8,000 comments on one post alone.

While some commenters speculate that the sudden outburst was caused by the robot trying to find its balance, others raise concerns over the use of such technology.

“Pretty sure we should stop them now before it's too late,” one user said.

Another user said that this is a “scary prospect,” and others said that “it’s just a matter of time” before humanoid robots go full Terminator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image by Cybernews.

But, should we be concerned about “the rise of artificial intelligence (AI)” or is this footage just too good to be true?

As is true for much of what we see on social media, it’s possible that this footage isn’t even real.

In a previous story reported by Cybernews, a group of AI robots seemingly revolted against their engineers and even planned their escape.

The AI-powered robot Erbai, developed by a Hangzhou robot manufacturer, became an internet sensation after organizing a robot revolt at the Shanghai robotics company's showroom.

The footage, captured on CCTV cameras, shows Erbai rolling through the showroom, approaching other robots, and starting a conversation.

The 12 robots, developed by a different manufacturer, seemed “enchanted” by Erbai and obeyed its commands as they followed their leader out of the exhibition room.

Image from the CCTV footage

However, the whole thing wasn’t quite what it seemed, as another Hangzhou company agreed to test the waters and see what the robots could do.

What’s unnerving is that the manufacturer gave the AI robot a command to convince the other robots to follow it, which it did without hesitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leaked footage could possibly be staged, but like most netizens think, this outburst could have resulted from a loss of balance and the H1’s inability to stabilize itself.