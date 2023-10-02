Apple iPhone 12 blasts less radiation after update

Updated iPhone 12 phones will warm your hands with less energy, below the 4 watts per kilogram threshold. France’s regulatory authority will lift its marketing ban once the update is distributed.

After weeks of scrutinizing the alleged high levels of electromagnetic radiation emitted by the iPhone 12, France's regulatory agency has ultimately cleared the device, affirming its safety.

Since September 12th, France’s National Frequency Agency (The Agence nationale des fréquences, ANFR) has demanded that Apple withdraw the iPhone 12 from the French market due to high radiation values, exceeding the set limits.

The newest tests showed that the software upgrade enabled the device to comply with the SAR (Specific absorption rate) value for limbs.

Before the update, the iPhone 12 radiated hands with 5.74 watts of electromagnetic energy for each kilogram of body mass. After the update, using Firmware 4.06.02, the value has changed to 3.94 watts/kg, the watchdog concluded.

Theoretically, the lower output may reduce the connection quality.

“ANFR has asked Apple to organize its deployment on all iPhone 12s,” the Agency stated. “It is now up to Apple to deploy this software update to all iPhone 12 users in order to bring the equipment in line with current standards. This will allow ANFR to lift the marketing ban.”

SAR measures the rate of radiofrequency energy absorbed by the body from the equipment being measured. For limbs, SAR cannot exceed 4W/kg.

Measurements carried out by ANFR reveal that some other phones also exceed the limits of current standards for limb-SAR. Those include Xiaomi’s Poco X3, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme 7i, Oneplus 7 Pro, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Z flip, and other phones.

The World Health Organization does not dispute the fact that electromagnetic fields above certain levels can trigger biological effects. However, short-term exposure at the levels present in the environment or the home does not cause any apparent detrimental effects, and higher levels are restricted. The debate is ongoing on whether prolonged exposure can evoke biological responses and influence people's well-being.

