From smartphones to AI: another China-based tech company enters the race

Xiaomi introduced MiMo, a new name in the AI market.

Xiaomi presented its own open-source artificial intelligence model, MiMo.

With its first AI model, the company joins the competition with other China-based companies.

Xiaomi revealed its AI a day after Alibaba released its updated Qwen model. Xiaomi's entry into the AI race could be related to DeepSeek and the release of the R1 model, which turned out to be a cheaper yet efficient AI solution.

Xiaomi, a technology company that is mostly known for its smartphones, is now also working on creating an artificial intelligence model with human-like intellect.

While it might seem that Xiaomi is late to the AI trend, it believes that it’s “a long-term endeavor.”

It was reported that Xiaomi has considered entering the AI market in the past but has only recently released its first product, MiMo.

Xiaomi, recognized for its smartphones and various tech appliances, also entered the EV market in 2024. However, that didn’t come without struggles, as the company’s car, Xiaomi SU7, was involved in a serious road accident.

When it comes to MiMo's success, the company has shared information that shows how it has already outperformed OpenAI’s o1-mini and Alibaba’s Qwen models in benchmark tests, first reports Bloomberg.