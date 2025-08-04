Xiaomi continues to introduce AI tools designed for more than just text. The company has now released an open-source voice model that will complement its automotive and home appliance technologies.

The MiDashengLM-7B is built on Xiaomi’s core voice model, which is already used in its smart home devices and vehicles. It incorporates Alibaba’s open-source tool, Qwen2.5-Omni-7B.

Xiaomi is now embedding the MiDashengLM-7B tool into electric vehicles and home appliances. The goal is to reach a seamless AI interaction that provides daily assistance with tasks such as organizing an online shopping cart or changing the song in the car.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an important step for Xiaomi, as Chinese tech companies aim for a China-first effort regarding their technology. Models such as Alibaba’s Qwen, Yi, and others have been created to compete in the global market while avoiding associations with US export control and possible partnerships, reports Bloomberg.

In practice, this means no dependency on US tech firms like Meta, OpenAI, or cloud infrastructure.

China is not alone in this – similar initiatives are happening in Europe as well, with Denmark and Germany taking the lead.

This move by Xiaomi, where the company combines its in-house model with Alibaba’s Qwen, can be seen as a strategic domestic alliance that strengthens China’s goal of gaining open-source AI sovereignty from US companies.