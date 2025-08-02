YouTube cofounder warns short-form video is shortening kids’ attention span

YouTube cofounder Steve Chen warns that short-form videos are shrinking kids’ attention spans, joining tech leaders like Sam Altman and Elon Musk in expressing concern over the impact of addictive, algorithm-driven content on child brain development.

“Just shorter-form content equates to shorter attention spans,” said Steve Chen, one of the co-founders of YouTube, when talking to Stanford graduates recently.

Chen’s observation is tinged with irony, especially when you consider he’s warning us about the very thing he helped build.

Chen joins a growing chorus of tech pioneers who have expressed concern about what the algorithmic internet is doing to a child's development.

The new wave of tech regret

Steve Chen's uneasiness isn’t the first time a tech giant has spoken out about attention spans.

“This short video feeds a dopamine hit… it feels like it’s probably messing with kids’ brain development in a super deep way,” said OpenAI’s Sam Altman recently, in a podcast that had its fair share of eyebrow-raising comments.

It feels disconcerting when the big players express major reservations about their own products.

Even Elon Musk said in 2023, at the World Government Summit, “I have not tried to restrict social media for my kids and that might have been a mistake.”

Conversations among parents vary with how long kids should be allowed to watch videos on cell phones and ipads.

Attention deficit, however, is one thing that's rampaging through parental concerns across the board.

Are we raising kids on slot machines?

Platforms use variable reward mechanics like casino slots.

TikTok is literally designed on “intermittent reinforcement,” which uses the same psychology as slot machines.

Alarmingly, the American Academy of Pediatrics says constant context-switching is warping how kids focus.

Pediatric researcher Dr. Dimitri Christakis, who has studied the effects of fast‑paced media on toddlers, has warned that “hyper‑stimulating” content in early childhood, may tax developing brains and contribute to later attention problems.

In one interview, Christakis revealed that every additional hour of fast‑paced TV before age three increased the likelihood of attention issues at age seven by around 10 percent.

Whether TV in the decades before social media, or in sub 15 second videos on TikTok or Instagram today, the negative effects are bubbling to the fore more than ever.

What the builders won’t give their kids

In a 2011 New York Times interview, Steve Jobs revealed his kids hadn’t even used the iPad.

He also enforced strict limits on all tech at home, describing his household as “pretty low‑tech.”

This became one of the earliest signals that tech’s creators were wary of their own products.

“I don’t know if I want my kids to be watching short‑form content as their only way, and they can’t be able to watch something that’s more than 15 minutes,” Chen said. (Pull quote)

If they won’t hand these products freely to their own kids, why should the rest of us treat them as harmless defaults?