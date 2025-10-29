With the Silk Road founder released from prison in January this year and Binance's co-founder pardoned this October, the wife of the Bitfinex hacker has now been set free this month after serving around half of her time.

Heather Morgan, also known as "Razzlekhan" and the "Crocodile of Wall Street," has returned to the X platform for the first time since her imprisonment in February this year.

She kicked off with a post saying that the “crocodile has re-emerged" and later shared a story that the co-founder of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), had been pardoned by US President Donald Trump.

"Thanks to @POTUS – Biden’s war on crypto is officially over. Guess it’s crypto pardon season," Morgan said, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

However, an official at the White House confirmed to Coindesk that this administration had nothing to do with the release of the rapper, who assisted her husband, Ilya Lichtenstein, in laundering the stolen 119,754 bitcoin (BTC) (worth $72 million at the time and $13.6 billion today) from the Bitfinex exchange.

Lichtenstein was sentenced to five years in prison. In a series of posts, Morgan, who previously said she was "extremely sorry and deeply regrets the choices," didn't mention her husband. Instead, she thanked her supporters, posted from her bathtub, generated videos with AI, and announced her new music projects.

Oh and THANK YOU to all my WONDERFUL RAZZLERS who wrote me, sent photos, books & have put money on my books at Victorville! 💜😘🧞‍♀️



Meanwhile, after seizing 94,643 BTC from Lichtenstein and Morgan, the US government is still in the process of returning the funds to Bitfinex.

As for the pardons, soon after starting his presidency, Donald Trump pardoned Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the darknet market Silk Road, who was sentenced to life and spent around 12 years in prison.

Now, efforts are ongoing to secure a pardon for Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed multibillion-dollar crypto exchange FTX. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for fraud and conspiracy related to the exchange.

