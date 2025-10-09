Russia is responsible for a campaign of cyberattacks, sabotage, and provocation across Europe to agitate European citizens. “This is hybrid warfare, and we have to take it very seriously.”

That was the essence of Ursula von der Leyen’s speech, which was held on Wednesday at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

According to the President of the European Commission, Russia not only violated Estonia’s airspace but is also responsible for drone sightings in Belgium, Poland, Romania, Denmark, and Germany in the last couple of weeks.

Von der Leyen claims this is “part of a worrying pattern of growing threats” aimed at paralyzing and destabilizing the EU.

“These incidents are calculated to linger in the twilight of deniability. This is not random harassment. It is a coherent and escalating campaign to unsettle our citizens, test our resolve, divide our Union, and weaken our support for Ukraine,” she said in her speech.

“One incident may be a mistake. Two, a coincidence. But three, five, ten? This is a deliberate and targeted grey zone campaign against Europe. And Europe must respond. We must investigate every incident. And we must not shy away from attributing responsibility. Because every square centimeter of our territory must be protected and safe,” Von der Leyen added.

The President of the European Commission is pleading that Europe must equip itself with a strategic capacity to respond.

“We must develop and maintain it together. And we must be capable of responding in real time,” she told spectators in Strasbourg.

A blueprint for a pan-European security plan, coordinated closely with NATO, was presented to EU leaders in Copenhagen last week. In the next two weeks, the European Commission will present its Preserving Peace – Readiness Roadmap 2030, focusing on the protection of European skies, infrastructure, and people.

“Tackling Russia’s hybrid war is not only about traditional defense. It is about software for drones and spare parts for pipelines. It is about rapid cyber-response teams and public information campaigns to spread awareness. This requires a completely new mindset for all of us. We must be ready to leave our comfort zone,” Von der Leyen concluded her speech.

“The choice before us is simple. We can either shy away and watch Russian threats escalate, or we meet them with unity, deterrence, and resolve. I know which side we will choose.”

