Apollo astronaut Charlie Duke believes UFOs are demonic, not alien

Key takeaways 01 Former Apollo 16 astronaut Charlie Duke says UFOs are demonic forces, not extraterrestrial visitors. 02 Duke says he never saw a UFO during his NASA career, only flashes linked to cosmic particles. 03 He argues UFO encounters could challenge Christian beliefs and reflect spiritual deception. 04 Similar demonic claims have appeared in recent UFO debate, including comments from JD Vance. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Former Apollo 16 astronaut Charlie Duke has claimed that UFOs are demonic forces rather than extraterrestrial visitors.

Speaking to CBN News, of the Christian Broadcasting Network, Duke speculated that a UFO arrival could tamper with an individual's religious beliefs and even sway them from Christian teachings.

The former spaceman recalled one particular incident in which he prayed to God for a clear sign to confirm his suspicions, and the following morning, a close friend unexpectedly brought up UFOs during breakfast.

He described the friend as a businessman who didn’t usually bring up unusual topics.

Duke, now 91, was the lunar module pilot on NASA's Apollo 16 mission in April 1972, becoming the 10th person to walk on the Moon. He spent around 71 hours on the lunar surface.

And when it comes to the fiendish side of alien craft, Duke explained he has even voiced these beliefs on stage.

I felt like UFOs were demonic, but I was saying that at rotary clubs and stuff like that, and people were laughing me off the stage, former astronaut Charlie Duke said.

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Despite these strong views, Duke said he never saw anything resembling a UFO during his career as an astronaut (1966–1975), other than strange flashes of light.

These flashes occurred when passing beyond Earth's Van Allen radiation belts.

Rather than being evidence of alien activity, the flashes are attributed to cosmic particles stimulating the astronauts' retinas, a recognized spaceflight phenomenon.

Strong biblical motif

Duke invoked the biblical warning that the devil can disguise himself as an angel of light, using it to support his belief that apparent extraterrestrial encounters could be spiritual deception rather than evidence of alien life.

His views echo those of Vice President JD Vance, who, back in April, spoke of being "obsessed" with UFOs, while also claiming them to be demonic.

The UFO disclosure narrative of late has become more fanciful, with whistleblowers like David Grusch speaking out about US troops killing reptilian aliens.

Another leap was made by US Air Force veteran Dylan Borland, who speculated that extraterrestrials may focus on genes and reproduction, possibly to replace humans on Earth.