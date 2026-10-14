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Apple launches new smart home devices, but users are busy joking about its $9 polishing cloth

Some very serious website maintenance.

Apple HomeView display on a table

Apple HomeView display. Image by Apple

Konstancija Gasaitytė
Konstancija Gasaitytė Journalist
October 14, 2026 2 min read
Key takeaways
  1. Apple opened pre-orders for its expanded smart home lineup, including HomeView and a new HomePod mini.
  2. Reddit users mocked Apple for listing its $9 polishing cloth as compatible with the new HomeView models.
  3. Apple HomeView is a $300, 7-inch smart display that can personalize information for up to six people.
  4. New smart home accessories include cameras, thermostats, sensors, a door lock, and a video doorbell.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Apple has launched its smart home lineup, which is now available to pre-order. But that’s not what caught Reddit’s attention.

“Breaking: Apple’s polishing cloth compatibility updated to support Apple HomeView,” wrote one user.

The Redditor added a link to a $9 polishing cloth for cleaning “any Apple display.”

The website also lists the devices it’s compatible with, including both Apple HomeView models.

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“These posts will never not entertain me,” wrote one user.

Apple polishing cloth
Apple polishing cloth. Screenshot from Apple

“And I wonder how people still find that funny,” added another user, hinting that this isn’t the first time people have made this joke, since the company seems to update this particular webpage every time a new product is released.

Last year, the same happened after the release of the M3 iPad Air.

“Breaking: Apple’s polishing cloth is confirmed to be compatible with the M3 iPad Air models and the iPad (A16),” an X post then said.

The jokes carry on with the new device release

“It’s amazing they can make the cloth compatible with all these new devices. There is some real engineering that went into it to make it so future proof!” shared one user.

“Such a visionary product from Apple. Compatible with all the past, present, and future products. It's completely cutting-edge and an engineering marvel,” joked another Redditor.

BREAKING: Apple’s Polishing Cloth compatibility updated to support Apple HomeView
by u/zen_exec in apple
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“These things are such a meme item, I actually bought one when it dropped to $9,” shared one user.

Some users were quick to notice that the cloth actually doesn’t “support” all devices.

“Still mad that my iPhone 4 lost support. Greedy tactic by Apple to force us to upgrade devices,” wrote one user.

Apple upgrades its smart home lineup

Apple’s new smart home lineup now includes the next-generation HomePod mini, Apple TV 4K, a new Apple HomeView device, and a range of smart home accessories, including indoor and outdoor cameras, thermostats, and door locks.

One of the most anticipated additions to this lineup was Apple HomeView, a 7-inch display for home entertainment and monitoring.

The $300 device is powered by Apple Intelligence and Siri and can recognize users' faces and display personalized content and information, such as messages and calendar items.

The device can recognize up to 6 people, each with their own Home Screen, keeping their content private from others. The device only displays photos and music that are chosen to be shared by everyone in the household.

In addition to Apple HomeView, the company collaborated with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric to bring smart home accessories.

Apple Smart Home accessories line up
Apple smart home accessories. Image by Apple

These include indoor and outdoor cameras, thermostats, temperature sensors, a door lock, and a video doorbell.

According to Apple, the products are supposed to help users “better understand what’s happening inside and outside their home, manage access, and keep the temperature just right throughout the day.”

The devices are controlled via an iPhone and the Apple Home app. Each device is also end-to-end encrypted in Apple Home, so only the app owner and appointed users can access the home data.

The new home accessories will be available starting in December, with some devices being sold in early 2027.

Konstancija Gasaitytė
Konstancija Gasaitytė
Journalist

Konstancija Gasaitytė is a journalist at Cybernews covering consumer technology, software updates, mobile apps, and connected devices. She specializes in hands-on testing of gadgets and digital products, helping readers understand how they perform in real-world conditions. Konstancija holds a Master’s degree in Future Media and Journalism.

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