European public DNS service DNS0.EU has shut down its operations immediately. In a brief statement, the provider said that continuing the service is no longer feasible.

“The DNS0.EU service has been discontinued. We would have liked to keep it running, but it was not sustainable for us in terms of time and resources. We sincerely thank all our infrastructure and security partners who made DNS0.EU possible,” DNS0.EU’s website says.

Users who wish to continue using an alternative European DNS resolver are referred to DNS4EU or NextDNS.

ADVERTISEMENT

We would have liked to keep it running, but it was not sustainable for us in terms of time and resources. We sincerely thank all our infrastructure and security partners who made DNS0.EU possible,” DNS0.EU’s website says.

DNS, which is short for Domain Name System, is one of the most important technologies that determines how the internet works. It translates domain names into IP addresses. In other words, instead of remembering a set of numbers, you just have to enter the name of the website you want to visit. This translation process is also referred to as “resolving.”

Most internet users use their internet service provider’s DNS server to surf the web. Users who wish to have more control over their online privacy can choose other options, such as Google (8.8.8.8), Cloudflare (1.1.1.1), OpenDNS (208.67.222.222), or Quad9 (9.9.9.9).

DNS0.EU was a non-profit public resolver based in France and was founded in 2023 by Romain Cointepas and Olivier Poitrey. The founders promised no-logs functionality, end-to-end encryption to protect users from espionage, and protection against malicious domains. It operated 62 servers in 27 cities across several EU Member States.

Don't miss our latest stories on Google News. Add us as your Preferred Source on Google Follow us

DNS0.EU had two versions: a standard version and a child-friendly version. The standard version was developed to block malicious domains and risky top-level domains, domains generated by malware Domain Generation Algorithms, and domains that used Internationalized Domain Names (IDN) to mislead users.

The child-oriented version applied a filter to block harmful content for children, including piracy, pornography, and gambling sites. In addition, it blocked adult videos on YouTube, dating services, and advertisements.

With the demise of DNS0.EU, Europe lost one of the few public DNS services that operated independently from US infrastructure and was GDPR compliant by focusing on digital sovereignty and user protection according to European standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlock more exclusive Cybernews content on YouTube.