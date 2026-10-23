Key takeaways 01 Google reportedly cleared about 400,000 trees across two Finland sites for its data center expansion. 02 Finnish authorities ordered Google to stop work until environmental impact assessments are completed. 03 Residents report polluted streams, stripped soil, noise, displaced wildlife, and fears over higher energy prices. 04 Google apologized and said it acted based on its understanding of Finnish law at the time. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Google has come under fire in Finland after around 250,000 trees were cleared from 330 hectares of forest near the small town of Muhos.

The search giant was ordered to stop work by Finnish authorities, due to not having carried out the appropriate environmental review.

The controversy extends beyond Muhos, as an estimated 150,000 trees were also felled at the Otanmäki site (70 miles away), bringing the reported total across both locations to around 400,000 trees.

Both sites represent Google’s largest European investment in its digital infrastructure expansion, costing $14.5 billion and totaling 145 new data centers.

The environmental concerns go beyond felling trees – local residents have complained of brown water flowing into streams near the site, and stripped topsoil.

There is also the issue of disrupted habitats displacing animals in the region, including wolves, which are encroaching on villages because there’s no available forest.

Severe noise pollution is another major symptom, along with fear over increased energy prices, not to mention the potential jeopardy if Russia saw the datacenters as potential geopolitical targets.

As The Guardian reported, Finnish environmentalist Hanna Halmeenpää, chair of the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation's board, described the conduct as “pure arrogance.”

Google’s Finland country manager, Antti Järvinen, apologized for the situation, claiming the company had acted “on the best understanding we had of the legislation at the time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

AI data center scrutiny continues

Because Google was ordered by the Finnish authorities to cease logging, the required environmental impact assessments are finally being carried out.

With awareness of the issue now at a critical national level, there is a lot of scrutiny over how the tree felling went on for 7 months.

Supporters of the cause cite Finland’s incentives for allowing Google to stake its claim, including jobs and tax revenue, as well as Finland's potential to become a leading powerhouse in AI development.

Opponents on Reddit were in an uproar, as many hypothesized that fines wouldn’t deter a big tech giant like Google (none have been issued so far).

Yeah, I don’t know how you oops cut down 250,000 trees. But fining a company $1 billion when they have $100 billion in profit doesn’t really deter them at all, posited one Redditor.

Reddit reaction to Google felling trees in Finland.

In terms of evading executive responsibility, another comparison was made to the case of 2 people in the UK who faced jail time for cutting down a sycamore tree, adding that Google's high-flyers should face a similar fate.

Reddit reaction to Google felling trees in Finland.

Europe’s anti-data sentiment has gained traction in recent times, as awareness increases with incidents such as the one in Finland.

Back in spring, AI data centers were thrust into the spotlight as France prepared for local elections.

Most protests have been largely discussion-based, though in July protestors in Amsterdam threw chemical balloons at a Microsoft data center.