Production at car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover will be disrupted for “several weeks” as a result of the recent cyberattack.

The carmaker will restart some of its production capacity later this week. Getting back to full capacity, however, is expected to take at least “several weeks.”

According to the BBC, Jaguar Land Rover is continuing to investigate the attack. The forced shutdown and added safety measures have paralyzed virtually every aspect of the company’s business, meaning it can’t build or sell any cars or car parts.

It’s not just Jaguar Land Rover that’s been affected by the cyberattack—other companies in the supply chain are experiencing huge financial pressure as well. The BBC says some suppliers have had little or no money coming in for more than a month, while bills have been piling up.

About 30,000 employees on Jaguar Land Rover's payroll are directly affected by the cyberattack. Approximately 200,000 people work for firms in the supply chain.

Last month, Jaguar Land Rover announced that it had been impacted by a “cyber incident,” severely crippling the company’s production activities.

Because of the incident, the company was forced to shut down production at factories in Halewood, Solihull, and Wolverhampton. Employees were told to stay at home for an extended period of time.

The British government backed Jaguar Land Rover with a £1.5 billion loan to prevent bankruptcy and layoffs in the car manufacturer and other companies in the supply chain.

The cyberattack at Jaguar Land Rover is attributed to Scattered LAPSUS$ Hunters, a rebrand of three notorious hacking groups: Scattered Spider, LAPSUS$, and ShinyHunters.

The gang has been taunting the car manufacturer on their Telegram channel, but also Google, the FBI, and the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA), and are threatening to attack more critical targets.

