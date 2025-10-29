Microsoft Azure, 365 Copilot outage blamed on configuration error, impacting thousands users

The Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform and the Microsoft 365 Copilot productivity software suite are down for thousands of users on Wednesday, as the tech giant reports a configuration error is to blame.

In its latest status update at 1:40 p.m. ET, Microsoft Azure is blaming the outages on a configuration change gone awry.

“Starting at approximately 16:00 UTC, we began experiencing Azure Front Door (AFD) issues resulting in a loss of availability of some services. We suspect that an inadvertent configuration change as the trigger event for this issue,” it said.

Microsoft said it was now “taking two concurrent actions to block all changes to the AFD services and at the same time, rolling back to our last known good state.”

Microsoft says it does not have a specific time as to when the rollback will be complete, but is planning to update users in about 30 minutes, or around 2:15 p.m. ET.

The outage began just after 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday according to the internet monitoring site Downdetector.com.

At its peak around 12:00 p.m., Downdetector showed over 20,000 users had issues connecting to the Azure platform, while Copilot showed about 11,500 users with problems.

“Microsoft 365 services are experiencing downstream impact related to the ongoing Azure outage,“ Microsoft CoPilot also said in a series of statements on the outages on X.

“We’ve identified portions of internal infrastructure that are experiencing connectivity issues. We’re unblocking these systems and redistributing traffic to support recovery, as we continue our work to reroute affected traffic to restore service health.“

Roughly 58% of Azure customers reported issues with the website, with another 29% having problems with the server connection, and 12% said their issues were with the Azure domain itself.

Over half of Copilot users reported issues connecting to the M365 Administration center, another 30% to the website, and 19% had problems logging in.

According to reports by Bleeping Computer, the “ongoing DNS outage” is impacting “Microsoft customers worldwide, including the Dutch railway system” and several large healthcare providers.

Last week, Amazon's cloud service AWS experienced its own major outage, caused by a DNS server failure at its Northern Virginia data center.

The outage, impacting over a thousand companies worldwide, disrupted multitude of services, including Signal, Snapchat, Amazon, Ring, Reddit, and many others.

Cybernews will provide updates on this story as they come in.

