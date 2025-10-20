Issues affecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) have caused massive outages affecting a multitude of services, including Signal, Snapchat, Amazon, Ring, and many others.

Live: AWS Outage

Banking sector also hit by AWS outage 12:39 (GMT+1) - The AWS outage has also affected the banking sector, with Bank of Scotland, Halifax, and Lloyds applications down. Impacted users are reporting issues when trying to access their internet banking and having their payments declined. Root cause identified, fixes made 12:13 (GMT+1) - AWS has apparently identified the root cause of the issue ("related to DNS resolution of the DynamoDB API endpoint in US-EAST-1"). The tech giant has said that "the underlying DNS issue has been fully mitigated, and most AWS Service operations are succeeding normally now." However, "some requests may be throttled" while Amazon work towards a resolution. Starbucks app and website down 12:00 (GMT+1) - Starbucks is one of the more than 500 companies affected by the AWS outage, with users starting to report issues with the coffee chain's app and website at around 10:30 (GMT), according to DownDetector - just as other services begin to come back online. Reddit experiencing one of the worst outages ever 11:52 (GMT+1) - Reddit seems to be experiencing one of the worst outages of all time after over 11,000 users on DownDetector reported problems with the website and the app. Ring doorbell users bamboozled 11:39 (GMT+1) - Ring doorbell users reported seeing a "failed to connect" sign when trying to connect to the live view feature, while others reported seeing a "ring error 504" message being displayed.



Thousands of Ring users reported the problem on Downdetector, with 51% experiencing server connectivity issues, 38% saying they were having problems with the app, and 11% reporting they couldn’t connect.

What services are back online? 11:35 (GMT+1) - Some users on DownDetector have reported that sites like Snapchat, Amazon, and Goodreads are back online. However, the companies haven't explicitly stated that their sites are operational. Root cause unknown 11:11 (GMT+1) While the root cause of the incident is still unknown, AWS has said that there are still "increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region." AWS also said that while they're still investigating the root cause, the company will provide "an update in 45 minutes, or sooner if (it) has additional information to share." 65 AWS services impacted 11:00 (GMT+1) A further five AWS services (totalling 65 AWS services) are impacted by the outage including AWS Application Migration Service, AWS B2B Data Interchange, Amazon WorkSpaces, among others. Companies impacted A massive amount of companies have been affected by the AWS outage including Snapchat, Amazon, Amazon Alexa, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Duolingo, Roblox, Fortnite, Grammarly, and possibly hundreds more. What we know AWS experienced a massive outage, resulting in severe downtime for various apps and websites. The situation seems to have improved, with sites like Goodreads and Amazon returning to a normal state of use. However, many users are still experiencing outages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost 50 websites and apps appear to be down, with up to 13,000 users reporting issues, according to DownDetector, a platform where users can self report website outages.

Over 13,000 Snapchat users in the US reported issues, 12,000 Roblox users reported issues, as well as 13,000 people trying to use Amazon.

PSA: we are aware that Signal is down for some people. This appears to be related to a major AWS outage. Stand by. undefined Meredith Whittaker (@mer__edith) October 20, 2025

The problem seems to stem from Amazon Web Services which confirmed an “increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region.”

“We are actively engaged and working to both mitigate the issue and understand root cause. We will provide an update in 45 minutes, or sooner if we have additional information to share,” Amazon’s health status page reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don't miss our latest stories on Google News. Add us as your Preferred Source on Google Follow us

The region that are reportedly hit hardest by the issue is the East Coast, meaning that cities like New York, Philadelphia, Miami, and Washington DC could be feeling the brunt of the outage.

AWS frequently updates it health status page and the number of affected services increased from 12 to 16 in just a few minutes.

The severity of the issue is now marked as “degraded” meaning that the system is functioning at an extremely impaired level.

The affected services include:

AWS Config

AWS Global Accelerator

AWS IAM Identity Center

AWS Identity and Access Management

AWS Private Certificate Authority

AWS Secrets Manager

AWS Security Token Service

AWS Systems Manager

AWS VPCE PrivateLink

Amazon CloudFront

Amazon CloudWatch

Amazon DynamoDB

Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud

Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service

Amazon Kinesis Data Streams

Amazon VPC Lattice

However, the number of services affected could change. Cybernews will continue to provide updates on the situation.

Update: AWS reports that a further 40 services have been disrupted and the situation has increased in severity, from "degraded" to "disrupted," meaning that the system has been severely disrupted.

Why issues with AWS are causing so many outages

ADVERTISEMENT

While the connection between Amazon and Snapchat might not be immediately apparent, there’s a reason why so many sites and apps have been affected by the AWS outage.

This is because many apps and website that you use daily such as Snapchat, Fortnite, and massive streaming companies including Netflix and Twitch, are using Amazon’s cloud-based services to host their apps.

Many of these applications and websites are hosted on Amazon’s web services, meaning that when Amazon’s servers have issues or experience an outage, a domino effect occurs.

That’s why we’re experiencing this colossal outage.

Unlock more exclusive Cybernews content on YouTube