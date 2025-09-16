Nepal’s Gen Z elects interim leader on Discord – a first for digital democracy

Gen Z in Nepal has shifted to the gaming discussion platform Discord, leveraging it to arrange mass protests and contribute to the election of an interim leader.

Nepal’s political crisis erupted in early September when the government shut down 26 social media platforms – Facebook, YouTube, X, and Discord among them – after the firms missed a deadline to register with regulators. Overnight, close to 30 million people lost access to the apps they used every day.

The reaction was immediate. Within days, Kathmandu and other cities saw some of the biggest protests in years. Young Nepalis turned out in force, accusing leaders of corruption and repression. A number of groups even revived calls to abolish the monarchy outright.

Police met the crowds with gunfire. At least 19 people were killed and hundreds more injured. Far from easing tensions, the crackdown deepened mistrust and hardened anger toward the country’s political class.

Cut off from their normal platforms, demonstrators searched for a way to stay connected. Attention soon shifted to Discord – an app usually used for game discussion (as well as other topics too.)

Organizing on Discord

A youth collective called Hami Nepal opened a server, and it exploded almost overnight. Within a week, more than 160,000 people had joined, including thousands from abroad. What began as a chatroom improvised in crisis quickly resembled a parliament in miniature.

Channels multiplied. Some hosted debates, others were used to fact-check rumours or counter disinformation. Volunteers tried to knock down false claims of foreign influence. Livestreams of political sessions were mirrored so anyone with a connection could follow.

At the height of the unrest, more than 10,000 users were active inside the forums, with another 6,000 watching mirrored streams. The volume of engagement underscored just how deep the frustration ran – and how quickly people were ready to adapt when official politics seemed paralyzed.

As momentum grew, the conversations shifted. Members began nominating and questioning names for an interim leadership role.

Electing a leader

Activists, independents, and public personalities engaged in debates that were lively, often messy, and sometimes derailed. However they are more open than the backroom deals that usually decide power in Nepal.

On September 12th, the server hosted a vote for an interim prime minister. Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki won by a clear margin. A few days later, she was sworn in.

It was the first time a national leader had been chosen in this way. No parliament, no party machinery – just a mass vote organised online. For supporters, it was a break from the closed-door bargaining that has dominated politics for decades.

Skeptics saw something else. They warned that online votes, shaped by anonymity and vulnerable to manipulation, could not claim the same legitimacy as a ballot under established rules.

Messy but significant

Even the organizers admitted the process was flawed. Trolls and infiltrators were a constant headache. Moderators struggled to keep dozens of channels from sliding into chaos, and some debates simply collapsed.

Still, for many young Nepalis, the experience mattered. After years of instability and broken promises, the chance to take part directly carried historic weight.

They pointed to the openness of debate and the visibility of voting, setting it against decades of opaque deals among party elites. However imperfect, the Discord election gave ordinary people a sense of agency that has long been missing.

Whether it can last is uncertain. Digital democracy can be fast and inclusive, but it also depends on fragile infrastructure – platforms governments can block or shut down as quickly as they appear.

But overall, this unprecedented event in Nepal is quite the result for digital democracy.

