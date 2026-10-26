FBI UFO images spark debate over triangular craft

Key takeaways 01 Newly released Pentagon UFO files describe agents seeing a large triangular craft hovering above a ridgeline. 02 The reported object appeared hotter than the air and had no visible exhaust in infrared footage. 03 CBS indicated the triangle image was an FBI depiction, not necessarily original footage of the event. 04 Reddit users debated whether images showed real evidence or an added rendering, raising authenticity questions. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Newly released Pentagon UFO files describe an encounter earlier in 2026 in which federal agents reportedly observed a large triangular craft moving through the sky.

The agents reportedly told the FBI that the object appeared hotter than the surrounding air when viewed through an infrared scope. The craft apparently had no visible exhaust gases.

The footage was part of the seventh tranche of UFO evidence released under President Donald Trump’s disclosure directive.

According to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) debrief cited in the report, the object was hovering around 200 to 300 feet above a ridgeline. It then “instantaneously” stopped moving and stayed still for around 20 seconds.

“Absolute acoustic silence persisted throughout the high-velocity phase. No impact signature, smoke, dust, or physical disturbance was observed. A ground survey of the canyon drainage conducted the following morning located no wreckage, ground scarring, or vegetation damage,” read the memo.

However, an important distinction soon emerged. The CBS news footage said the large triangle in the video “was depicted by the FBI,” meaning that it was just an interpretation of the event.

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Images spark debate over authenticity

Redditors on the r/UFO forum got in on the act to determine whether the video footage contained any original material or was completely an artist's impression.

One commenter took it as “a doctored photo to convey an idea and not actual imagery of the event,” while another observed that as the footage is not blurry, it decreases its authenticity.

Reddit reaction to FBI UFO footage.

Another Redditor urged UFO enthusiasts to inspect the evidence for themselves. His analysis asked whether the black triangle was in the original photos or if it had been added later.

His comments suggested that the FBI's detailed description of the sonic and visual capabilities added to the credibility of the account.

But on second thought, “it became pretty clear that those black triangles were added to the photos later as a rendering.”

Reddit reaction to FBI UFO footage.

Black triangle UFO. Screenshot from war.gov (official UFO evidence archive)

After a rather stagnant late summer in the UFO disclosure movement, there has been a heightened sense of intrigue this fall, with whistleblowers speaking of US forces shooting reptilian aliens, and extraterrestrials potentially wanting to replace humans on Earth.