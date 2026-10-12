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Musk renames SpaceXAI following Trump's “super intelligence” demand

It’s the second rebrand this year.

elon musk, black t-shirt, occupy mars sign

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Niamh Ancell
Niamh Ancell Journalist
October 12, 2026 1 min read
Key takeaways
  1. Elon Musk renamed SpaceXAI to SpaceX Super Intelligence across X, its website, and its privacy policy.
  2. President Trump ordered federal agencies to use "super intelligence" instead of "artificial intelligence" in official communications.
  3. Trump says the word "artificial" makes the technology sound fake, according to reports.
  4. Experts do not agree on whether super intelligence is possible or when it might arrive.

Elon Musk has rebranded his recently merged company, SpaceXAI, to SpaceX Super Intelligence on X after President Donald Trump demanded that people stop using the term "artificial intelligence."

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has revealed a new X account dedicated to transitioning the company name SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI following President Donald Trump’s orders to refer to artificial intelligence as “super intelligence.”

Musk announced the change on X with a screenshot of the SpaceX Super Intelligence account.

SpaceXAI, comprising Musk’s companies SpaceX and xAI, has also been renamed on its website and in its updated privacy policy to SpaceXSI. The tech billionaire promised to change SpaceXAI’s name last week.

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xAI was rebranded to SpaceXAI in February, when it was acquired by spaceflight company SpaceX and became its subsidiary.

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President Trump’s “super intelligence” push

In September, Trump announced that the US would rename AI to SI in all official documents and White House communications.

The move was reportedly made to lend credibility to the technology, as President Trump believes that the word “artificial” makes the technology sound “fake.”

Trump signed an executive order days later, directing federal agencies to use the term and unveiled the Super Intelligence Force to oversee the administration’s AI policy.

Since then, AI labs and those affiliated with the technology haven’t taken well to the name change, prompting the president to make enemies out of anyone who still uses the term AI.

The term “super intelligence” refers to a hypothetical system exceeding human-level intelligence. There’s no consensus on whether this type of technology is possible, and, if so, when it might arrive.

Niamh Ancell
Niamh Ancell
Journalist

Niamh Ancell is a journalist at Cybernews covering the intersection of technology and pop culture, focusing on the unexpected ways technology shapes modern society. She covers deepfake technology, social media trends, tech-related celebrity news, and the internet's darker, lesser-known side. Her work has been cited by Forbes and The Atlantic.

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