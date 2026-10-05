Key takeaways: Elon Musk says SpaceXAI will be renamed SpaceXSI, but has not given a timeline.

The change follows Donald Trump’s push to replace “artificial intelligence” with “super intelligence.”

Trump ordered federal agencies to use “super intelligence” and “SI” in official communications. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Billionaire Elon Musk has promised to rename his company, SpaceXAI, to SpaceXSI, as President Donald Trump urges the use of the term "super intelligence” instead of “artificial intelligence.”

"Yes, we will make that change," Musk replied to a question on his X platform about renaming SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI. He provided no further details about the change, including when it might happen.

SpaceXAI was formed earlier in 2026, after Musk's SpaceX acquired another of his companies, xAI, founded in 2023 and responsible for developing AI products, such as the Grok chatbot for the X platform.

The company's trademark filings also include services such as satellite-based data center services, orbital computing, SaaS AI, and related communications and cloud uses.

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Musk embraces Trump’s “super intelligence” push

And now, following Trump's speech on September 22nd, 2026, at the UN General Assembly, Musk has begun championing the term "super intelligence" to describe AI technology.

Recent examples of Musk attempting to push the SI term include quotes such as: "No more AI, SI is better;" "Propagating super intelligence to the stars is a great success condition for a biological bootloader;" and "SpaceX is a super intelligence company."

"From this point forward, all of the United States documents, and hopefully the world's, will be changed to use the much more accurate term 'super' as opposed to artificial. So it's super intelligence," Trump said in his speech last month.

It was followed by the executive order "Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence" on September 29th, which orders executive branch agencies to use "super intelligence" and "SI" instead of "artificial intelligence" and "AI" in their communications, including in various documents.

And on October 4th, Trump unveiled a “Super Intelligence Force,” which will oversee his administration’s AI policy. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton will head the new taskforce.