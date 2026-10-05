ADVERTISEMENT

“Super intelligence” fan Elon Musk promises to rename SpaceXAI

Following the president's orders.

spaceX logo, elon musk on big screen, taking in video, black jacket, nasdaq

Elon Musk speaks via video before the Nasdaq opening bell. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty.

Linas Kmieliauskas
Linas Kmieliauskas Contributor
October 5, 2026 1 min read
Key takeaways:
  • Elon Musk says SpaceXAI will be renamed SpaceXSI, but has not given a timeline.
  • The change follows Donald Trump’s push to replace “artificial intelligence” with “super intelligence.”
  • Trump ordered federal agencies to use “super intelligence” and “SI” in official communications.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Billionaire Elon Musk has promised to rename his company, SpaceXAI, to SpaceXSI, as President Donald Trump urges the use of the term "super intelligence” instead of “artificial intelligence.”

"Yes, we will make that change," Musk replied to a question on his X platform about renaming SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI. He provided no further details about the change, including when it might happen.

SpaceXAI was formed earlier in 2026, after Musk's SpaceX acquired another of his companies, xAI, founded in 2023 and responsible for developing AI products, such as the Grok chatbot for the X platform.

The company's trademark filings also include services such as satellite-based data center services, orbital computing, SaaS AI, and related communications and cloud uses.

More from Cybernews

passengers, european flag, skull in the background
Most workers have encountered cyber threats at work, EU survey says
News 2 min read
Trump, Zuckerberg, Musk, Huang
Trump announces “Super Intelligence Force” to ensure America dominates in AI
News 2 min read
Money trail hackers uncovered
ShinyHunters hacker detained in Jordan – now he’s helping FBI hunt down his own crew
News 2 min read
The Microsoft logo on the company's headquarters in New York
Hackers hijack Microsoft’s X account to promote Clippy crypto scam
News 1 min read
Three hackers in hoodies surrounded by the black background with snippets of green code.
Major Danish university hacked, 200,000 people potentially exposed
News 1 min read
The silhouette of Sam Altman and OpenAI logo
OpenAI agent hacks another Australian government system
News 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT

Musk embraces Trump’s “super intelligence” push

And now, following Trump's speech on September 22nd, 2026, at the UN General Assembly, Musk has begun championing the term "super intelligence" to describe AI technology.

Recent examples of Musk attempting to push the SI term include quotes such as: "No more AI, SI is better;" "Propagating super intelligence to the stars is a great success condition for a biological bootloader;" and "SpaceX is a super intelligence company."

"From this point forward, all of the United States documents, and hopefully the world's, will be changed to use the much more accurate term 'super' as opposed to artificial. So it's super intelligence," Trump said in his speech last month.

It was followed by the executive order "Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence" on September 29th, which orders executive branch agencies to use "super intelligence" and "SI" instead of "artificial intelligence" and "AI" in their communications, including in various documents.

And on October 4th, Trump unveiled a “Super Intelligence Force,” which will oversee his administration’s AI policy. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton will head the new taskforce.

From January to late May 2025, Musk served as an unpaid special government employee and senior adviser to President Trump. He was leading the infamous Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tasked with cutting federal spending and staffing.

Linas Kmieliauskas
Linas Kmieliauskas
Journalist

Linas Kmieliauskas is a news media professional with more than 20 years of experience under his belt, having worked for various Lithuanian and global news outlets as a reporter and editor-in-chief. Since co-founding Cryptonews[.]com in 2017 (he left in 2022), his main professional field of interest has been Bitcoin. Currently, he runs the Bitcoin and decentralization-focused newsletter, DESSENTER, and covers current affairs at Cybernews. His topics span AI innovation, cybersecurity and technology.

ADVERTISEMENT