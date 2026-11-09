Key takeaways 01 UFO researcher Jon Stewart predicts Trump could use dramatic disclosure to regain attention after Republican midterm losses. 02 Stewart says recent government releases have disappointed UFO watchers because most footage remains blurry and limited. 03 He claims dramatic evidence could include an extraterrestrial body or clear craft footage, but he provides no proof. 04 The Pentagon says it has no recovered alien technology or secret reverse-engineering program. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

As President Donald Trump and the Republican Party suffered a major setback in the November midterms, UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena) filmmaker and researcher Jon Stewart thinks Trump could finally provide a significant update to get the limelight back on him.

As the Democrats secured victories in both the Senate and House, Stewart suggested that Trump might attempt a political comeback by delivering what he calls “catastrophic disclosure.”

Jon Stewart has been investigating UAPs and advocating for government transparency for nearly 30 years, beginning in the late 1990s. He routinely criticizes the slow, blurry trickle of declassified videos, arguing that the public deserves the high-resolution truth.

Stewart said there had been a "perceivable thud" in the UFO community because promised disclosure had so far amounted to little more than "blips and your fuzzy lights on a video screen from a fighter jet."

With Republicans and Democrats making bipartisan efforts to keep the UAP disclosure movement afloat, it often feels like transparency is a long road ahead.

What would “catastrophic disclosure look like?”

Stewart began his prediction in flamboyant fashion, telling FOX 32 Chicago that he thinks Trump will try to “throw a Hail Mary” or “hit that home run.”

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The seven tranches of evidence released since May have created a gridlock effect, and most of the footage has appeared blurry.

In late October, however, it emerged that the FBI had edited footage to boost its credibility, throwing another wrench in the works for those ultimately craving transparency.

Now, Stewart is predicting a Spielberg-esque moment in the form of:

..something where we get catastrophic disclosure of a live extraterrestrial, a dead extraterrestrial in retention in a government facility, or a clear 4K resolution craft underground, speculated UFO Researcher Jon Stewart

Unlike other whistleblowers, who offer leaps of the imagination (like claims of shooting reptilian aliens) without committing to where and when, Stewart was even willing to home in on specifics.

Alleged military locations, including Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dugway Proving Ground, and Tonopah Test Range, were mentioned as potential sites, though these remain Stewart's own allegations.

In its 2024 historical review, the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) denied that it possesses recovered extraterrestrial technology or has been secretly reverse-engineering alien spacecraft.