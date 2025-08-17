I remember the days when I was a teenager, sitting at my computer and eager to explore the information superhighway in the 90s with my dial-up modem. Looking back, when I hacked into systems and poked around for fun to satisfy my curiosity, I had no other motive. But the world changed, and so did my motives.

As the new millennium approached and uncertainty swept the world, as everyone sat at their seats to see if Y2K would crash the computer systems around the globe, I experienced my first serious personal injustice. I was kicked out of high school and sent to a boarding school. At just 16, that sudden displacement altered the trajectory of my life. Hacking, once driven by curiosity, became something else entirely: a tool for vengeance.

When hacking for fun turns to vengeance

Students who ran away from the boarding school were usually arrested and returned. Repeat offenders were sent to a juvenile detention center in Provo, Utah. Knowing what was at stake, I orchestrated something incredibly insane.

I designed a mass-AWOL (Away Without Leave) event, complete with scripted fights and distractions to keep staff occupied. But to pull it off, I needed fellow illicit collaborators.

Therefore, I created a pseudo-cult of “Matrix hackers”, my secret little crew of provocateurs of about 15-20 students who trafficked information: staff routines, unlogged computers, and even stolen credentials through shoulder surfing.

My ultimate weapon was in the form of a floppy disk I kept hidden in a hole in the wall, which was embedded with a nasty little computer worm. The goal was to create chaos, lure staff away from the front desk, upload the malware unnoticed, and then slip out before anyone realized I was gone.

Well, someone in my immediate circle snitched on us. The information reached me before the staff members could act. I flushed all the plans down the toilet, hid the floppy disk, and pretended to know nothing about it when confronted.

The staff were unimpressed. They phoned the police. My only saving grace was the fact that when the officer heard the story, he laughed and said, “He’s already in a boarding school. He’s your problem now, so you deal with it.”

These personal circumstances caused my understanding of hacking to evolve. What began as pure curiosity stopped being my primary motivation. I came to see hacking as a potential weapon. And thus, the narrative shifted.

Environments influence behavior

In the words of Dr. Mary Aiken, a leading cyberpsychologist and Professor of Cyberpsychology at Capitol Technology University in Washington D.C., 'The internet is not just a tool. It is an environment. And environments change behavior.' She argues that the internet acts as a behavioral amplifier, magnifying traits that a person already carries.

Growing up, I wasn’t a manipulative kid, despite being repeatedly displaced from one home to another. I constantly had to adapt to new environments, and I began to manipulate technology, unknowingly developing psychological tactics I’d later recognize as social engineering.

My early internet use was driven by curiosity. But a personal injustice reshaped my mindset. What was once exploration became strategic retaliation. This evolution reflects Aiken’s thesis perfectly: when the stakes rise, the internet stops being a playground and becomes a battleground.

At the time, I had no idea who Machiavelli was. I didn’t realize I was manipulating peers. I only knew that our shared disillusionment gave rise to something powerful, even if totally flawed. We wanted to run away, but like most teenage escape plans, there was no plan beyond going AWOL.

Another core insight from Dr. Aiken’s research reveals that a person’s environment shapes how they behave. Therefore, by changing their environment, that person’s behavior will change. That has certainly been true in my case.

The Internet as a behavioral amplifier

People often behave differently online than they do in person. I’m certainly no exception.

For instance, I’m not confrontational in real life. As a parent, I use logic and a gentle approach with my kids. When I worked as a music director, I was equally passive. But online? I’m an authoritarian, and I rule with an iron fist.

In the digital world, I can take all the time I need to formulate how I act and calculate how I will react. If people don’t like what I say, the consequences aren’t the same as getting into an argument in a coffee shop. The trait for confrontation already exists in me; it just takes a digital environment to bring it to the surface.

Furthermore, this is exactly the kind of dynamic Dr. Aiken refers to when she says the internet is not a neutral space, but a behavioral accelerant. That’s because the environment we find ourselves in online doesn’t cultivate new traits, or if we could say ‘the internet made me this way’, but rather, it amplifies traits that already exist in a person, often in unsuspecting ways. This has some serious implications, especially in the context of cyberbullying and toxic online communities.

Let’s take shy individuals, for example. Offline, these people may wrestle with asserting themselves or keeping eye contact during social interactions. This is something I can relate to because it reflects an earlier stage in my life, which I have mostly grown out of.

But the internet offers anonymity, psychological distance, and a lack of immediate social consequence. That same shy person might find themselves adopting a bold, confrontational, or audacious persona, roleplaying, or even showing aggressive behavior under an alias.

The shy kid who barely speaks in class could become a confident and well-respected moderator in a Discord server, or even a troll on Reddit. That’s because the internet didn’t change who they are; it only removed the inhibitors that exist in the physical world.

Hacking evolved

Throughout various points in my life, I found myself physically and socially isolated, completely disempowered, controlled, and surveilled. But the internet offered me an opportunity to reclaim my autonomy. That digital empowerment began to reflect back into the physical world, giving me the confidence to start breaking those chains myself.

In cyberpsychology, this closely aligns with reactance theory, which holds that when a person’s autonomy is being threatened, they become driven to restore it, even through acts of rebellion. It’s a common theme throughout human history.

The internet is essentially a psychological equalizer, a status-leveling environment. Offline, I was captive in a boarding school: just another statistic, another case file. But online, my knowledge gave me leverage. I could outmaneuver others. I could plan, execute, and disrupt. That contrast made hacking feel not just satisfying, but essential to my self-empowerment.

This is how I rebalanced the scales.

When I was arrested for hacking in 2009, my inmate central file included some striking remarks. The central file, an official administrative record maintained for every individual in federal custody, documents an inmate’s legal status, behavioral history, and custodial profile.

In my case, it stated that I was manipulative, capable of persuading others to carry out illegal activities, harbored a strong resentment toward authority, and should not be granted access to any computer systems.

The irony isn’t lost on me. The very system I had rebelled against didn’t just punish me, it studied my digital behavior. It documented me. Labeled me manipulative, strategic, and dangerous. Maybe they weren’t wrong. Or maybe that label was just the other side of the scale I was trying to tip back into balance in the fight for autonomy.