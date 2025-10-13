“Inflation Refund” scam texts spread among thousands of New Yorkers

New Yorkers are getting thousands of text messages claiming they need to fill out documents to be eligible for the state’s “Inflation Refunds.” But this is, in fact, an ongoing smishing campaign.

Already in late September, New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s office issued a warning about the scam, saying that the crooks were sending texts, emails, and even direct mail to trick people into providing sensitive payment information.

But officials can’t seem to stop the smishing campaign, which is still active. So, if a New Yorker clicks on a link, they risk falling victim to it and probably losing money.

To be clear, the Inflation Refund is very real. It’s a recent initiative from the state of New York that automatically sends refund checks to eligible residents to help offset the effects of inflation.

Not everyone can claim these checks. To qualify, one needs to be a taxpayer who has filed a return, met certain income thresholds, and isn’t claimed as a dependent by another filer.

Crucially, New Yorkers don’t actually need to proactively apply, sign up, or provide any personal information to receive the payment. The checks are, again, automatically sent to those who qualify.

We’re making history: For the first time ever, New Yorkers will get an Inflation Refund check — up to $400 for 8.2 million New Yorkers



Learn more: https://t.co/Au8hw80w2l pic.twitter.com/cjmj7fzhLr undefined Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 7, 2025

Attackers are attempting to exploit the possibility that at least some people don’t actually know what they have to do, and are urging recipients of the text messages to click a link and provide information for the refund to be processed.

“Your refund request has been processed and approved. Please provide accurate payment information by September 29th, 2025. Funds will be deposited into your bank account or mailed to you via paper check within 1-2 business days,” reads the smishing text.

Image by Cybernews.

“Failure to submit the required payment information by September 29th, 2025, will result in permanent forfeiture of this refund under New York Revised Statute §5747.11,” adds the message.

Smishing is the fraudulent practice of sending text messages purporting to be from reputable companies in order to induce individuals to reveal personal information, such as passwords or credit card numbers.

Indeed, that’s what the scammers are asking. Once a recipient clicks on a link, they’re taken to a page impersonating the New York Department of Taxation and Finance. They’re asked to click on the “Check Refund” button and submit their name, address, email address, phone number, and Social Security number.

New York State officials warn that scammers can use the information submitted to commit identity theft and financial fraud.

“New Yorkers do not have to do anything to receive an inflation refund check outside of meeting the eligibility requirements,” Governor Hochul said.

“Let me be clear: The Tax Department and the IRS do not call or text individuals for personal information.”

According to the New York Department of Taxation and Finance, recipients of the fraudulent messages can protect themselves by avoiding websites that come through unexpected emails or texts, hanging up on tax-related calls, and never agreeing to meet anyone in person to hand over tax payments.

