Australia and England meet in a three-match ODI series from November 13th to November 18th, 2026. The series begins at Perth Stadium, then moves to Adelaide Oval and Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Each game starts at 3:30 AM GMT in the UK and 5:30 AM EET in Vilnius.

Australian viewers can watch the series on Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket, while TNT Sports on HBO Max has the UK rights. Official options are also available in other regions, including JioHotstar in India, Cricket TV in Lithuania and much of Europe, and Willow in the US and Canada.

If you are traveling when the series begins, your usual streaming service may be geo-restricted outside its home country. A VPN can help subscribers access their regular service while abroad, provided they have a valid account and follow the platform’s terms.

Where to watch Australia vs England ODI series 2026

The Australia vs England ODI series is available through paid broadcasters in several major markets. No official free live stream has been confirmed for these three ODIs.

Country or region Streaming service Price Coverage Start time Notes Australia Kayo Sports

/ Fox Cricket From AU$29.99/month All three ODIs 11:30 AM WST, November 13th; 2:00 PM ACDT, November 15th; 2:30 PM AEDT, November 18th Kayo carries live cricket in Australia. Fox Cricket is the pay TV channel. United Kingdom TNT Sports on HBO Max £30.99/month All three ODIs 3:30 AM GMT TNT Sports will show every ODI live through HBO Max. India JioHotstar Not verified All three ODIs 9:00 AM IST Official broadcaster confirmed by Cricket Australia. Lithuania and much of Europe Cricket TV Not verified All three ODIs 5:30 AM EET Cricket Australia lists Cricket TV for Lithuania and multiple European countries. United States and Canada Willow From $9.99/month All three ODIs 10:30 PM ET, previous day / 7:30 PM PT, previous day Willow lists the England tour of Australia and the first ODI in its schedule. New Zealand Sky NZ Not verified All three ODIs 4:30 PM NZDT Official broadcaster confirmed by Cricket Australia.

Australia vs England ODI series 2026 schedule

Match Date Venue Local start time UTC UK Vilnius 1st ODI November 13th, 2026 Perth Stadium, Perth 11:30 AM WST 3:30 AM UTC 3:30 AM GMT 5:30 AM EET 2nd ODI November 15th, 2026 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 2:00 PM ACDT 3:30 AM UTC 3:30 AM GMT 5:30 AM EET 3rd ODI November 18th, 2026 Bellerive Oval, Hobart 2:30 PM AEDT 3:30 AM UTC 3:30 AM GMT 5:30 AM EET

Cricket Australia confirms the three ODI dates, venues, and local start times.

How to watch Australia vs England ODI series 2026 from abroad with a VPN

If you already subscribe to Kayo Sports in Australia or TNT Sports through HBO Max in the UK, you may find the platform geo-restricted when you travel abroad. A VPN can help you connect through your home country before you log in, but it does not replace a valid paid subscription.

Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because it supports popular streaming devices, uses the NordLynx protocol, and includes SmartPlay, which is built into its apps. These features make it a strong option for travelers who want to access their usual Kayo Sports or TNT Sports service abroad. For a broader comparison, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming. Download and install the VPN app. NordVPN has apps for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Android TV, and tvOS, so you can use it on a laptop, phone, tablet, or compatible TV device. Connect to a server in your home country. Australian subscribers should connect to an Australian server before opening Kayo Sports. UK subscribers should connect to a UK server before opening HBO Max. This changes your virtual location to match your regular service territory. Open your official streaming service and sign in. Go to Kayo Sports or HBO Max, then log in using the subscription you already pay for. If playback does not start, close the service, connect to another server in the same country, and try again. Find the live ODI coverage. Keep the VPN connected while you watch. Remember that the matches begin early in the UK and Europe, with all three scheduled for 3:30 AM GMT and 5:30 AM EET.

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Why you need a VPN to watch it

Streaming rights are licensed by country. This means Kayo Sports is intended for viewers in Australia, while TNT Sports on HBO Max is designed for viewers in the UK. When you travel, the service can detect that you are outside its normal viewing region and restrict playback, even if your subscription remains active.

A VPN gives your device an IP address in the country where you normally use your subscription. For example, an Australian Kayo customer visiting Europe can connect to an Australian VPN server before signing in. A British TNT Sports subscriber travelling in Australia can connect to a UK server before using HBO Max.

A VPN does not provide a free substitute for Kayo Sports, HBO Max, Willow, or another paid provider. You still need the appropriate account. For help choosing a service, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

Best VPNs to watch Australia vs England ODI series 2026

The following VPNs are well suited to live cricket for viewers traveling with an existing subscription. They provide apps for common streaming devices and offer server locations suitable for connecting back to an Australian or UK service territory.

NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN is our top pick for watching the Australia vs England ODI series from abroad because it combines broad device support with NordLynx and SmartPlay. NordLynx is NordVPN’s WireGuard-based protocol, while SmartPlay is included within the provider’s apps to support streaming use cases. It works across desktop, mobile, Android TV, and Apple TV devices, which is useful if you watch Kayo Sports or HBO Max on more than one screen. Read our full NordVPN review. Surfshark – best budget VPN. Surfshark is a practical lower-cost option for households because one subscription allows unlimited simultaneous connections. It supports WireGuard and has more than 4,500 servers in 100 countries, so you can set up several compatible devices for the early-morning ODI starts. Its device allowance is particularly useful when one traveler wants to watch on a laptop while another uses a phone or streaming stick. Read our full Surfshark review. Proton VPN – best VPN for privacy. Proton VPN is a solid choice for viewers who prioritize privacy alongside streaming support. Its paid Plus plan is the relevant option for streaming, and the provider supports up to 10 devices, WireGuard, and VPN Accelerator. Read our full Proton VPN review.

Can you watch Australia vs England ODI series 2026 for free?

No, no official free live stream has been confirmed for the Australia vs England ODI series 2026. In Australia, the confirmed live options are Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket. In the UK, TNT Sports will show the series live on HBO Max.

The series is not confirmed for 7plus, and it should not be treated as a free-to-air option. Avoid unofficial streams, as they can be unreliable and may infringe broadcasting rights.

How to watch Australia vs England ODI series 2026 on different devices

Phones and tablets

You can watch through your broadcaster’s official app or mobile website. Kayo Sports and HBO Max support mobile viewing in their licensed regions. If you are abroad and use a VPN with your existing subscription, connect to the relevant home-country server before opening the streaming app.

For Apple devices, use a VPN that offers a native iPhone or iPad app. Our guide to the best VPNs for iPhone covers compatible options. Android viewers can use a provider with an Android app, such as those in our best VPNs for Android guide.

Computers

A laptop or desktop browser is often the simplest way to watch from abroad. Install the VPN, connect to Australia or the UK depending on your subscription, then sign in through the official streaming website. If you need a desktop-focused option, see our guide to the best Windows VPNs.

Smart TVs and streaming devices

Android TV, Google TV, Fire TV, and Apple TV can support VPN apps from leading providers. NordVPN offers apps for Android TV and tvOS, making it possible to connect before opening your broadcaster app.

For Amazon devices, a compatible Fire TV app can be the most straightforward route. See our guide to the best VPNs for Firestick for more setup options. If your smart TV does not support VPN apps, you can cast from a phone or laptop with the VPN active, or use a compatible router-level setup.

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