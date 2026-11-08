The 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix, also known as the Brazilian GP, takes place at Autódromo José Carlos Pace, better known as Interlagos, on Sunday, November 8th. The race starts at 2:00 PM local time in São Paulo, which is 12:00 PM ET, 9:00 AM PT, and 5:00 PM GMT.

Kimi Antonelli arrives in Brazil as the 2026 F1 World Champion, while Mercedes can secure the Constructors’ Championship at the season’s 20th round. US viewers can watch the full race weekend on Apple TV, while services vary in other countries. If you are traveling, a VPN can help you access your usual eligible streaming service from abroad.

Where to watch F1: Brazilian GP

The Brazilian GP is available through official F1 broadcasters in several major markets. Full race-weekend coverage includes practice, qualifying, and the Grand Prix unless noted otherwise.

Country Streaming service Price Local race start time Notes United States Apple TV $14.99/month after a seven-day trial 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT Full F1 weekend coverage, including practice, qualifying, and races. F1 TV is included for Apple TV subscribers United Kingdom Sky Sports / NOW Varies by plan 5:00 PM GMT Live coverage of every session on Sky Sports F1 and NOW United Kingdom Channel 4 Free Highlights after the race Race highlights only, not a live Grand Prix stream Canada TSN / RDS Varies by plan 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT English-language coverage on TSN and French-language coverage on RDS Australia Kayo Sports From AU$29.99/month 4:00 AM AEDT on Monday, November 9th Live and on-demand F1 coverage Selected countries F1 TV Varies by country Varies by location F1 TV Pro and Premium are available only in selected territories

Apple TV is Formula 1’s exclusive US broadcaster in 2026. An Apple TV subscription covers every Grand Prix weekend, and the service lists São Paulo race coverage beginning at 10:50 AM ET before the noon race start.

In the UK, Sky Sports F1 and NOW provide live coverage, while Channel 4 airs free highlights of the São Paulo GP on Sunday evening.

How to watch F1: Brazilian GP from abroad with a VPN

Streaming platforms license Formula 1 coverage by country. If you are temporarily outside your home country, your usual service may show a location error even when you have an active, eligible subscription. A VPN can help you access that home service while traveling, subject to the platform’s terms and account requirements.

Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because it offers strong streaming performance, easy-to-use apps, and support for a wide range of devices. It is a practical choice for watching live F1 coverage through your usual eligible service while traveling. Download and install the NordVPN app on the device you plan to use, such as a laptop, phone, tablet, or compatible streaming device Connect to a server in your home country For example, US Apple TV subscribers traveling abroad should connect to a US server before opening Apple TV Open your usual official F1 streaming service Sign in using the subscription and account you normally use at home Find the São Paulo Grand Prix coverage Look for the live pre-race show, then select the race when coverage begins Start watching the Brazilian GP Keep the VPN connected for the duration of the stream, and use a stable Wi-Fi or wired connection where possible

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Why you need a VPN to watch it

Formula 1 broadcasting rights are split by territory. Apple TV holds the exclusive US rights in 2026, while Sky Sports F1 serves the UK, TSN and RDS cover Canada, and Kayo Sports carries F1 in Australia. This means a subscription that works at home may be unavailable when you travel abroad.

A VPN changes your IP address to your home country, which may allow you to access the streaming service you already pay for while abroad. It does not replace a valid subscription, and it does not make paid F1 coverage free. For a closer comparison of suitable providers, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

Best VPNs to watch F1: Brazilian GP

A good F1 VPN should provide stable connections for live coverage, compatible apps for your preferred devices, and enough speed for HD streaming. These are our three leading options for watching the Brazilian GP while traveling with an eligible home subscription.

NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN starts at $3.49/month and combines fast performance with intuitive apps for major desktop, mobile, and streaming platforms. Its NordLynx protocol and Smart DNS feature make it especially useful for live sports viewers who want a flexible setup across different screens. Read our full NordVPN review. Surfshark – best budget VPN. Surfshark starts at $2.49/month and allows unlimited simultaneous connections, making it a good value for households watching F1 across several devices. Its WireGuard protocol is built for efficient performance, while its apps support common platforms used for streaming. Read our full Surfshark review. Proton VPN – best privacy-focused VPN. Proton VPN starts at $2.49/month and is a strong option for viewers who want a privacy-first service alongside streaming support. For reliable live sports access, use its paid plan rather than relying on a free VPN tier, which may have speed, server, or streaming limitations. Read our full Proton VPN review.

Can you watch F1: Brazilian GP for free?

No, a free official live stream has not been confirmed for all major markets covered in this guide. In the UK, Channel 4 will show free highlights of the São Paulo Grand Prix after the race, but it does not provide a live race broadcast.

Brazilian broadcaster Band has published the official Interlagos weekend schedule and offers a free online live channel. However, the available information does not explicitly confirm that its online player will carry the complete 2026 Brazilian GP race live.

If you want a confirmed live option, use the official broadcaster available in your country, such as Apple TV in the US, Sky Sports F1 in the UK, TSN in Canada, or Kayo Sports in Australia.

How to watch F1: Brazilian GP on different devices

You can watch the Brazilian GP on a browser, smartphone, tablet, smart TV, or streaming device, depending on your local broadcaster. F1 TV supports web, mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and Roku in eligible territories.

Web browsers

A laptop or desktop browser is usually the simplest option when traveling. Connect your VPN to your home country, open your usual broadcaster’s website, and sign in with your active account.

Phones and tablets

Apple TV, TSN, Kayo, and F1 TV offer mobile viewing options in their supported markets. Install your VPN app first, connect to the appropriate home-country server, then open the streaming app or use its mobile website. For more mobile-specific guidance, see our guides to the best VPNs for iPhone and best VPNs for Android.

Smart TVs and streaming devices

F1 TV supports Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and Roku in eligible locations. If your TV does not support a VPN app directly, you may need to use Smart DNS, cast from a VPN-connected phone or computer, or set up a VPN on your router.

Amazon Fire TV and Google TV are often the most straightforward TV-based choices because they support native VPN apps. For more options, see our guide to the best VPNs for Firestick or our overview of the best VPN routers.

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