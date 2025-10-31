Cameo is suing OpenAI for its Sora “Cameo” feature

The personalized video platform Cameo is suing AI giant OpenAI for allegedly infringing on Cameo’s name and subsequently confusing its customers.

Cameo, the platform where users can send and receive personalized messages from celebrities, is suing OpenAI after the tech giant launched its own “cameo” feature as a part of Sora 2.

Sora 2 is OpenAI’s most convincing text-to-image model yet, and many users have created cameo-style videos of celebrities, like Jake Paul, using AI.

However, Cameo is claiming that OpenAI is intentionally infringing on its trademark and confusing its customers by using the name Cameo.

Cameo is also concerned that OpenAI’s close affiliation with low-quality and mass-produced “AI slop” is likely to tarnish Cameo’s “groundbreaking” reputation.

In the lawsuit, Cameo alleges that OpenAI has a blatant “disregard for the intellectual property rights of others, and cutthroat business tactics,” which will surely “dilute and tarnish” Cameo’s trademark.

The personalized video platform claims that OpenAI “intentionally selected” the name for its new feature because of Cameo's success over the past eight years.

This was a purposeful choice that would give OpenAI’s feature “traffic on the goodwill Cameo has generated,” the lawsuit alleges.

Cameo was created in 2017 and has since evolved from a platform where creators, celebrities, and notable individuals can be commissioned for videos. It has also added AI features.

In 2022, Cameo launched Cameo Kids, which uses AI to generate convincing videos of popular characters such as Peppa Pig, Elmo, and other characters.

Since the AI boom, Cameo has implemented AI into its operations. However, Cameo argues that it only has a “fraction of the resources” that OpenAI has.

The platform claims that those just discovering Cameo will believe that it is associated with OpenAI’s “Cameo” feature, which “threatens to overwhelm” the platform and “dilute the distinctiveness of its trademarks.”

Cameo argues that the platform has spent years cultivating its image, goodwill, and reputation, which will be tarnished by OpenAI’s use of the name.

The platform is demanding an unknown amount of money in damages, and OpenAI should not be allowed to use the Cameo name.

OpenAI responded to the lawsuit, saying that it is reviewing the complaint but wholly disagrees with the claims, an OpenAI spokesperson told The Verge.

The tech giant will defend its view that “no one can claim exclusive ownership over the word cameo."

