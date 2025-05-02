Google has introduced a new feature in Gmail: users can now quickly respond to emails with emojis. The gradual rollout for all users has already begun, but Workspace admins can keep it disabled by default.

Google explains the new feature as a way to “quickly respond, acknowledge receipt of an email, and express themselves more authentically.”

Launched on April 29th, 2025, the emoji reactions include the full set of Unicode Consortium emojis, including the newest ones such as a fingerprint or a tired face with bags under eyes.

“Whether you’re using a gratitude emoji to thank a teammate, voting for a team dinner with a food emoji, or congratulating your client for reaching a milestone with a celebratory emoji, emoji reactions provide an expressive and personalized way of responding to emails,” Google said.

The current informal communication market is dominated by social media tools, such as WhatsApp, Slack, and others. Google’s decision may be part of an effort to keep email relevant.

The emoji reactions are available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. For Workspace users, the feature is off by default and requires administrators to activate it through the Google Admin console.

Gradual rollout started on April 29th, 2025, and will continue till the end of May.

Users with third-party email apps and some others may receive reactions as new emails, which may clutter the inbox. Emoji reactions will appear as an email with a link that says “[Name] reacted via Gmail,” according to a support page.

There are some other limitations. Emoji reactions cannot be sent if the email was received via a Google Group email alias or if there's a Google Group on the recipient list.Emoji reactions are disabled for emails sent to more than 20 recipients, a group email list, or a recipient in BCC. The rate limit is set to 20 reactions to the same message for one person.