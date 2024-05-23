Honor reveals AI features and release date of new smartphone

Honor reveals the AI-powered technologies that will feature in its new 200 series.

The Chinese consumer electronics maker Honor is partnering with Google Cloud to bring AI-powered features to its new smartphones, the company announced during the Viva Technology conference in Paris.

The new AI-capable Honor 200 series will hit the stores on the 12th of June.

One of the novelties to be included in the summer’s release is the four-layer AI architecture integrated within Honor’s MagicOS.

Its first layer allows the "sharing of computing power and services among devices and operating systems," while the second "enables a personalized operating system, allowing intent-based human-computer interaction and personalized resource allocation."

The third layer, the company said, introduces "a wave of innovative, generative AI applications that will revolutionize user experiences," while the fourth provides "users with easy access to massive cloud services while prioritizing privacy protection."

Honor collaborated with Studio Harcourt, a Parisian photography studio known for its black-and-white portraits, to create a new photo mode to improve smartphone users' portrait-creating experience.

Founded in 2013 as a Huawei sub-brand, Honor is known for its eye-tracking technology, which allows users to control a phone with their eyes. The brand is also one of the pioneers in adopting silicon-carbon batteries over lithium-ion ones.

