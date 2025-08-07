Instagram Map rivals Snapchat, but the same privacy concerns linger eight years later

Instagram is rolling out a new feature similar to its rival social media platform, Snapchat, allowing users to share their locations in real time.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has announced new features that help users “better connect with (their) friends on Instagram.”

One of the features is “Instagram Map,” which allows users to share their “last active location with friends.”

All content your Instagram friend posts that’s location tagged will show up on Instagram Map, including reels, posts, and stories. Mutual followers' notes will also be available for 24 hours.

The feature is rolling out in the US and requires users to opt in when sharing their last active location. Meta makes it very clear that “location sharing is off unless you opt in.”

Instagram’s help center reiterates that when users first access the Instagram Map, their location is off by default, and if they choose to turn it on, it can be “changed at any time.”

“Bear in mind that you will only be able to share your location with other accounts that follow you back,” Instagram said via its help center.

Users can also hide their location sharing when they’re in sensitive places.

“You can choose up to three places to set as hidden. When you are inside a hidden place, no one will see you on the map.”

If you choose not to share your location, you can still use the map to see what other people are doing and where.

Snapchat pioneered the “maps” feature that made privacy experts squirm

Instagram isn’t the first social media company to think about mapping its users’ locations.

In 2017, Snapchat revealed “Snap Maps,” which follows a similar design to the new “Instagram Map” feature.

“Snap Maps”, like “Instagram Map,” allows users to share their locations with their Snapchat friends.

This move, which was the first of its kind for a major social media network, was heavily criticized by privacy experts due to the potential risk of bullying and stalking, The Guardian reported.

While users may hope that social media has evolved over the past eight years since Snap Maps pioneered the geolocation tracking feature, similar concerns regarding stalking remain.

Users took to other social media platforms to express their concerns. “Yeah, the Instagram map is gonna get someone killed,” said one X user.

Yeah the Instagram map is gonna get someone killed

“Just checked that Instagram maps shit & I just need y'all to know, you can zoom in on the map all the way down to the street names & landmarks. Turn that shit off. Like right now,” echoed another X user.

Just checked that instagram maps shit & I just need yall to know, you can zoom in on the map all the way down to the street names & landmarks. Turn that shit off. Like right now.

“Instagram is stupid as hell for that new map feature. People are already mentally unwell and crazy, and you want these same people to be able to use a map feature on INSTAGRAM?!”