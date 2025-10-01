Matthew Brown – holding past presidents accountable for UAP secrecy

As whistleblowers for overhead flying objects (of the alien variety) often get the cold shoulder from the feds, one might wonder if the situation has always been that way.

Former Pentagon metadata analyst Matthew Brown has gained a lot of traction this year with his outpourings, lamenting heavy bureaucracy and being silenced after congressional hearings.

Brown's deep dive into the Pentagon's tight-lipped UFO program and publication of the “Immaculate Constellation” file earned him a juggernaut of support from the subterranean community, particularly on Reddit.

Throughout August and September this year, Brown took to the written form with his Invisible Frontiers substack blog. The blog examines the greed and ignorance apparent at the constitutional level, apportioning blame to past presidents, albeit underhandedly.

A history of concealment

Brown points to a murky past regarding secrecy that dates back to President Truman, just after World War II.

He claims that successive presidents, from Truman through Reagan, Obama, and Trump, chose to continue the secrecy frameworks they inherited.

UFO disclosure from a president would alienate voters, so leaders across the spectrum applied willful ignorance.

Accordingly, by going it alone – or at least with support from prominent ufologists like Jeremy Corbell – Brown was able to win over the crowd in his own right.

“Every step of the process was anomalous and not in keeping with official procedures. This was partly by design – my decision to self-report offered an opportunity to learn more about UAP through ‘the process’ itself.”

Secrets, silence, and disclosure

Another thing that has often perplexed the UAP community is how disclosure revolves around the United States, when surely aliens don’t recognize borders.

UAP were clearly real, definitely global, ambiguous in intent, and seemingly indifferent to earthly laws and borders. It made perfect sense for the Department of Defense and the US intelligence community to maintain secret programs devoted to such a threat. wrote Matthew Brown.

Many conspiracy analysts in the past claimed that President Truman was responsible for burying/embellishing the 1947 Roswell incident in New Mexico by forming a cover-up committee.

NYmag even goes as far as saying that Kennedy’s assassination may even be down to him threatening to reveal the MJ12 (Truman's committee) negotiations.

While presidents might stay silent, while in office, there are occasions where a slice of consideration is served.

In 2021, Barack Obama, on The Late Late Show with James Corden, claimed:

“What is true, and I’m actually being serious here, is that there are, there’s footage and records of objects in the skies, that we don’t know exactly what they are," explained Obama.

“And so, you know, I think that people still take it seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is.”

This kind of hindsight suggests Obama's lips were sealed at the time, and of course, Brown doesn’t hold Obama accountable directly. But this does suggest the legacy of silence continues.

False hope with the Trump administration

A vocal beginning to Trump's second term brought a misleading sense of hope, as his inauguration seemed to suggest any issue could be on the table.

“With the return of the Trump administration, pieces of the UAP puzzle once again seemed to be moving toward disclosure,” said Brown.

But as appears to be the case, Trump wouldn’t be able to sign off on any progressive legislation due to the relics of a bygone era.

“On the policy side, multiple independent sources told me of a set of classified executive orders and agreements (sometimes described as ‘treaties’) signed by previous presidents without Congress’s knowledge or approval.”

And the more the UAP community sounded off, the more of a threat they became in exposing the cracks in Congress – Brown was sidelined, and remained as powerless as the president himself:

“These illegal arrangements function as clandestine laws which abrogate the Constitution and negate the will of the people.”

Reddit reaction

The community reaction was mixed, with one Redditor aghast at Brown's tone of voice.

“It seems that Matthew Brown is speaking to ideology rather than evidence. And that's a warning sign,” said @computer_d.

Another commenter, however, encouraged the push against presidential silence:

We can’t give these passes to either side anymore, we need to keep the pressure. Trump and Tulsi could make a massive difference here, but they’re silent. Actions speak louder than words. The r/UFO's Reddit community

In his Substack, Brown also revealed that he had permission to (at a time yet undecided), to speak about his Immaculate constellation report.

He culminated his effort by calling for an inquisition into the constitutional rot that is America’s secrecy state.

“The challenge before us is formidable. Corruption is pervasive, toxic, and entrenched at the top.”

