“Immaculate Constellation” – the black budget UFO program that terrifies whistleblowers

A secret Pentagon UFO program “Immaculate Constellation” is so classified that it spooked insiders, bypassed Congress, and vanished into AI-run black ops.

The distress that a UFO whistleblower can face might be colossal. That was the case for Pentagon insider Matthew Brown, who could have been facing life imprisonment or execution for revealing the existence of “Immaculate Constellation”, a term more whispered than publicly revealed.

According to Brown, “Immaculate Constellation” is a highly secretive Pentagon UFO program that collects and quarantines information on UFOs.

In the recently broadcast three-part interview – part three to be broadcast soon – a section of Jeremy Corbell’s WEAPONIZED podcast, Brown revealed that when working at the Pentagon, he stumbled upon a strange file that he thought was a war game simulation.

In fact, “Immaculate Constellation” was first mentioned in a Schrever Wargame – not as fiction, but as an embedded SAP file.

In the file was a color photo of a Russian naval intelligence interaction with a black triangle, which looked like a spacecraft.

A system built to forget

Brown began part one of the interview by first pointing out: “Not everything true that's happened in the world is written down on paper,” and confirmed that knowing inside information about nuclear weapons, the black market, and biological weapons can weigh down on you – regardless of aliens.

He gave an analogy of the two-faced Roman god Janus to describe an intelligence system that digests information but only outputs what’s pre-approved.

Brown offered a brief timeline, explaining that in the Cold War era, there was a heavy reliance on imagery intelligence.

Then, an advanced AI-based program called “Sentient” was initiated by the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), designed to take in and process masses of global surveillance data.

In the current era, Brown describes the process as being “stovepiped compartmentalization,” meaning that intelligence is highly fragmented across agencies and access levels, and that programs like “Immaculate Constellation” operate within Special Access Programs (SAPs), which are extremely restricted.

This knowledge is so fragmented that even Congress is often kept in the dark.

There, the concept of “Immaculate Constellation” can be interpreted more as a mission, not just a report – written by Brown and given the same name – revealing the process of ingesting information, obscuring the truth, and then keeping silent.

Image by Kevin Dietsch via Getty Images

Whistleblowing in the dark

The emotional and legal stakes are very high in the interview – Brown’s fear is visible.

The absence of clear standard operating procedures (SOPs) was explained by the fact that when Brown escalated his suspicion of UAP observation, he was told by a supervisor:

“Someone’s having a joke, you don’t have to worry about this,” which added to his confusion.

A similar situation was occurring for ex-intel officer David Grusch, who was “being slimed,” according to Corbell, and marginalized by government and media alike.

Brown says a similar pattern happened to him – given the runaround, encountering apathy and dismissal from officials. The most exasperating retort: “What the hell has the executive branch been doing running 60 years without congressional oversight?” – whose explosive reaction points to decades of secret and apparent executive overreach.

There had previously been a UAP Disclosure Act in 2023, which had aimed to provide government transparency on UAPs, as well as security provisions for whistleblowers.

However, due to backdoor lobbying and pressure from intelligence agencies, the act was deemed ineffective and ultimately failed.

Brown noted no testimony was even recorded during his meetings with Congress, and no notes were taken during his sessions – underscoring the dysfunction.

Fear, greed, and silence

The motivations behind such silence and secrecy appear to be not just national security, but fear and institutional self-preservation.

Right at the start of Part 1 of the interview, Brown says he fears that “humanity will do itself out of fear and greed,” which is like a thematic anchor.

Once information like this fully leaks, there’s no going back. So far, from an institutional perspective, silence reigns.

As we stay tuned for part 3 of the interview, the real question remains: is AI the biggest secret – or instead, the way it controls us?