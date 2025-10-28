We’ve all been there – changing your workplace to somewhere quieter in the office to get more work done. But if you’re logged in to the company’s WiFi, Microsoft Teams will be able to locate you and inform your boss about it.

The company has revealed that a new feature is currently in the works. Once done, it should automatically update an employee’s location if they’re connected to the company’s WiFi.

The news was announced in an updated Microsoft 365 roadmap, where Microsoft Teams claims that "When users connect to their organization's WiFi, Teams can automatically set their work location to reflect the building they’re working in.”

According to the same roadmap, this new feature “makes it easier for users to coordinate work with their coworkers and connect in person.”

The feature is opt-in and requires users to take extra action to activate it. It will be available for those who use Teams for Windows or Teams for Mac desktop applications.

“After you turn it on, end-users remain in control and can choose whether to share their work location with their coworkers,” explains Microsoft.

So far, the tool is in development, but the expected release date is December 2025.

According to TechCrunch, this launch will further boost Teams' productivity with features like message saving and customizable keyboard shortcuts.

