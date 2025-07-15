The United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is telling business owners and organizations they’d better get into action to meet the new hardware standards and prioritize security before Autumn 2025.

Microsoft’s operating system, Windows 10, has been around for more than a decade. After October 14th, 2025, the Redmond-based tech company will no longer offer free software and security updates, technical assistance, or bug fixes for Windows 10.

PCs running the outdated operating system will continue to work. However, it is highly recommended that businesses and organizations upgrade their hardware to support Windows 11.

“Windows 11 is the most secure operating system Windows has ever designed, with comprehensive end-to-end security, including antivirus, firewall, internet protection, and more. This means more security features, dashboard views, and continuous updates to protect you from unknown threats, all at no extra cost,” Microsoft has repeatedly said, trying to persuade both consumers and organizations to make the transition to the company’s newest operating system.

As Windows 10 nears its end-of-life cycle, the NCSC is reminding people they should prepare to upgrade to Windows 11 before October 14th, 2025.

“In spite of its advanced age, Windows 10 still has a sizeable number of users, and some organizations are reticent to upgrade to Windows 11. A likely reason for this is very simple: to many people, Windows 10 works for them, and just doesn’t feel old. But come this October, Windows 10 will transition into a legacy technology alongside the likes of Internet Explorer (IE),” the United Kingdom’s cybersecurity agency says in a blog post.

To help business owners and organizations make the shift, the NCSC is providing some important details. For example, Windows 11 demands new hardware requirements to work, such as Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, UEFI, and Secure Boot. If devices don’t support these technical requirements, organizations should invest in new hardware before October 14th.

“Devices that don’t meet Windows 11 hardware requirements, and are therefore unable to use the features that are needed to secure Windows, remain fundamentally vulnerable to attack,” the agency warns.

Therefore, to strengthen their security, the NCSC strongly advises businesses and organizations to upgrade their computers and other hardware to support Windows 11.