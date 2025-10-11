Some commercials could bring the dead to life just because of how loud they are. Spiking the volume during ads, though, is illegal, and you have the right to complain. However, for too long, this rule has only been applied to TV broadcasters.

Key takeaways: California’s new law (SB 576) requires streaming services — including Netflix, YouTube and Hulu — to keep ad volume the same as the program beginning July 2026, extending existing TV loudness rules to streaming platforms.

The rule responds to the common practice of spiking ad volume to grab attention — a disruptive nuisance (even waking sleeping children) — and gives viewers stronger protection and grounds to complain.

Meanwhile, viewers can reduce the effect now by enabling TV audio features (Auto Volume/Steady Sound/Volume Leveling) and, if ads remain overly loud, file complaints with regulators such as the FCC. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai , reviewed by Cybernews staff.

California has banned streaming services from increasing the volume during commercials. Starting July 2026, ads must be the same volume as the program they interrupt.

Yeah, that’s right, you weren’t imagining things. A video ad really can interrupt your delicious snooze during some boring program.

Why do the commercials tend to be louder than TV shows? Well, they are designed to attract your attention, and when they can’t figure out how to do it creatively, they simply scream at you.

Technically, the commercial couldn’t be louder than the program it interrupts, as the Federal Communications Commission requires broadcasters to limit the power used to transmit the signal. But when the show switches from soft dialogue to a flashy commercial, it seems louder.

And it doesn’t necessarily have to be an ad. You might notice how you sometimes turn the volume down during fight scenes because of the changed dynamics – the content seems too loud.

Commercials are more annoying, though, and TV viewers have complained about the noise for ages. Depending on the device you are using, you might be able to fine-tune your settings to compensate for the sound differentials. Sony TVs have something called Steady Sound control, Samsung suggests enabling Auto Volume to prevent dramatic volume increase, and LG has a Volume Leveling feature.

“Many televisions and home theater systems have features to control loudness, such as automatic gain control, audio compression, or audio limiters, that can be turned on to provide a more consistent volume level across programs and commercials. These functions usually need to be activated through the equipment's Set Up/Audio menu,” the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) says.

If you suspect the commercials are louder still, you can always file a complaint with the FCC.

So, what exactly is the bill going to change? The rules already apply to TV channels, but not streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and others.

“We heard Californians loud and clear, and what’s clear is that they don’t want commercials at a volume any louder than the level at which they were previously enjoying a program. By signing SB 576, California is dialing down this inconvenience across streaming platforms, which had previously not been subject to commercial volume regulations passed by Congress in 2010,” Governor Gavin Newsom said after signing the law.

The bill was reportedly inspired by an exhausted parent who had just put his baby to sleep, but a “blaring streaming ad” undid all that hard work.

