Nintendo has high hopes for its newest gaming console, the Nintendo Switch 2. The Japanese gaming company forecasts it will sell 15 million copies of the Switch 2 in its first fiscal year, which ends on March 31st, 2026.

At the beginning of April, Nintendo officially announced its latest and greatest gaming console, the Nintendo Switch 2.

The display and the Joy Con controllers have been greatly improved, and gamers will have extra storage at their disposal. Most importantly, the new gaming console is backward compatible, meaning you can play the games you purchased for the original Nintendo Switch.

Pending the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, sales of the original Nintendo Switch console have collapsed. In Nintendo’s latest earnings release, the company stated that the Nintendo Switch sold 10.8 million units in its latest fiscal year, compared to 15.7 million units a year earlier.

Super Mario Party Jamboree, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and Nintendo Switch Sports in particular were popular among gamers. These games sold 7.48 million, 6.23 million, 4.09 million, and 3.16 million copies respectively last year.

The declining sales resulted in Nintendo having less profit and turnover last year than the year before. Turnover was more than thirty percent lower at 1.165 billion yen, or about 7.1 billion euros. Profit fell by 43% to 278.8 billion yen, which is about 1.71 billion euros.

Nintendo expects to turn things around and increase its profitability in the upcoming fiscal year. The gaming company expects to sell at least 15 million copies of the Nintendo Switch 2, including 45 million games.

Nintendo expects its turnover to increase by 63% compared to this year, to 1,900 billion yen or 11.63 billion euros. Profit should increase by 7.6% to 300 billion yen, or about 1.84 billion euros.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be released on June 5th for 469 euros.