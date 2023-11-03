Quantum Corridor boasts nearly instant data transmission

A company built by Chicago-area technology innovators said that it was able to transmit information 1,000 times faster than traditional networks, paving the way for advancements in defense, cybersecurity, and machine learning.

The first transmission achieved a latency of 0.266 milliseconds of information exchange over its current 12-mile network. That’s 500 times faster than the blink of an eye.

The network will continue to expand over the next nine months. Eventually, the Quantum Corridor will stretch 263 miles and is expected to be “the nation's largest quantum computing superhighway.” It will have the capacity to transmit the entire current internet content load in a single transmission.

"It will enable the Department of Defense to send critical data faster and more securely to avoid interception by foreign adversaries, manufacturing labs to execute complex simulations, and autonomous vehicles to transmit information to edge computing clusters and achieve faster reaction times," Quantum Corridor's President and Chief Technology Officer Ryan Lafler said.

Quantum Corridor is the first network in North America to achieve a capacity of 40 terabits per second (Tbps). The fastest internet speed ever recorded was achieved by Japanese engineers at 319 Tbps.

More from Cybernews:

The man who found a world: detecting an exoplanet

W1nterSt0rm: OSINT search for a missing person

Meta faced with EU ban on targeted advertising

Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of multi-billion dollar FTX fraud

TikTok responds to charges of antisemitism as it battles misinformation

Subscribe to our newsletter