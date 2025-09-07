An online game platform, Roblox, has developed new ways for creators to share their gameplay moments, announcing a TikTok-like social video platform and a host of novel AI tools.

The short-form video “discovery experience”, called Roblox Moments, is rolling out as a beta and allows users to capture, edit, and share their experiences on the platform. The feature is only available to those over 13 years old, and the feed is actively monitored by Roblox.

Users can record up to 30-second clips of their Roblox in-game moments, trim them, and add music and descriptions.

These videos then get added to a scrollable gallery of user-captured content, where users can easily find and interact with posted content using reactions, similar to TikTok's feed. There is also an option to jump straight into the highlighted experience by tapping “Join”.

For now, Roblox Moments will be accessible from Search and the More tab, but there are plans to add it to Home in the future.

“This beta rollout is intended to gather key user insights to refine and optimize the feature ahead of a broader launch,” Roblox said.

The company is currently in the middle of facing several lawsuits for allegedly turning a blind eye to child exploitation on its platform.

Possibly to push back against the allegations, Roblox announced the release of an open-source AI tool, Sentinel, that helps to identify the warning signs of possible child exploitation. The tool, which has been running since 2024, proactively detected 35% of cases in the first half of 2025.

On Wednesday, Roblox also announced that it will expand its age estimation program, which debuted in July, to all users who access its on-platform communication features. The program uses a combination of facial age estimation technology, ID age verification, and verified parental consent.