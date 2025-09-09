Roblox, the creator of the immensely popular online gaming platform, has plans to roll out age verification technology to all users.

“Using a combination of facial age estimation technology, ID age verification, and verified parental consent, this process will provide a more accurate measure of a user’s age than simply relying on what someone types in when they create an account,” the developer said in a blog post.

Many websites ask users for their age. However, in most cases, users specify their age without the website verifying whether it is correct. Roblox claims its technology aims to determine users’ ages more accurately.

ADVERTISEMENT

The goal is simple: to limit the communication between minors and adults to prevent inappropriate interactions on the platform, and to help keep children safe while playing, learning, or exploring Roblox.

The developer wants gamers to provide a selfie. Roblox’s age verification systems will then analyze the selfie by examining the user’s facial features. Next, they will be placed in one of the appropriate age groups: under-13, 13+, and 18+, to customize their experience on Roblox.

“If you are placed in the under-13 age group based on facial age estimation, certain personal data, including your email and phone number, will be removed from Roblox,” the company says on a support page.

Image by Alex Photo Stock | Shutterstock

Users who believe their age was estimated incorrectly have 48 hours to verify their age. To do this, they have to log in to their account and go to Settings, Account Info, and select the option Verify My Age.

Roblox recognizes that the new age verification system is not “foolproof” and that it cannot prevent all problematic content from appearing on the platform. At the same time, the company says it hopes the technology will eventually become a standard for other gaming, social media, and communications platforms.

“Unfortunately, bad actors will try to circumvent our systems to try to direct users off the platform, where safety standards and moderation practices may differ. We continuously work to block those efforts and to enhance our moderation approaches to promote a safe and enjoyable environment for all users,” the developer acknowledges.

Roblox recommends that parents talk to their children about internet safety and their activity on the gaming platform.

ADVERTISEMENT