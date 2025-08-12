Belgian streaming service Streamz is going to restrict account sharing. The company wants to achieve this by asking customers to set their home location.

Streamz says they will “soon” see a notification on all active Smart TVs asking them to assign their home location. Once they’ve set up their home location, all smart TVs and other devices connected to the same WiFi network will be associated with their home base.

“You simply click on ‘set your home location’ and then follow all the steps, easy peasy,” the streaming service says in an email to its users.

Streamz promises not to use location data to determine who’s part of a user’s home location. Instead, the streaming service looks at regular use of the same internet connection.

“We use data like IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity to determine whether a device is part of your home location,” the company says in its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page.

Customers don’t have to worry that they can no longer enjoy their favorite movies and series outside of their homes. They can watch online content on the go on their smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

By Cybernews.

Additionally, they can watch movies and TV shows from a different location for a couple of days. All they have to do is select the option “I’m on the move” on their device. Customers who are away for more than just a few days can choose to change their Streamz home location. They will be automatically logged out and have to sign in so Streamz can verify that they are the actual account owner.

Streaming services are increasingly cracking down on account sharing.

Since 2023, Netflix has charged a fee for sharing an account outside the household. Disney+ started charging extra for additional users with subscriptions last year. Last week, HBO Max announced that, starting in September, it will display warnings that are impossible to dismiss for people sharing their accounts.

