President Donald Trump's administration is considering imposing sanctions on European Union or member state officials responsible for implementing the bloc's landmark Digital Services Act, two sources familiar with the matter said, over US complaints that the law censors Americans and imposes costs on US tech companies.

Such a move would be an unprecedented action that would escalate the Trump administration's fight against what it sees as Europe's attempt to suppress conservative voices.

Senior State Department officials have yet to make a final decision on whether to go ahead with the punitive measures that would likely come in the form of visa restrictions, the sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was unclear which EU or EU member state officials the action would target, but US officials held internal meetings on the topic last week, according to the sources.

Trump on Monday threatened countries that have digital taxes with "subsequent additional tariffs" on their goods, if those nations did not remove such legislation.

While trading partners frequently complain about domestic rules they see as unfairly restrictive, sanctioning government officials over such a regulation is extremely rare. The relationship between the Trump administration and the European Union is already frayed by tariff threats and tense negotiations as well as US criticism of treatment of US tech companies.

Image by Cybernews.

Citing an internal State Department cable, Reuters this month reported that the Trump administration has instructed US diplomats in Europe to launch a lobbying campaign to build opposition to the Digital Services Act in an effort to have it amended or repealed.

The EU's DSA is meant to make the online environment safer in part by compelling tech giants to do more to tackle illegal content, including hate speech and child sexual abuse material.

Washington has said the EU is pursuing "undue" restrictions on freedom of expression in its efforts to combat hateful speech, misinformation and disinformation, and that the DSA is further enhancing these curbs.

In the early-August directive, Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered US diplomats to regularly engage with EU governments and digital services authorities to convey US concerns about the DSA and the financial costs for US companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In May, Rubio had threatened visa bans for people who "censor" speech by Americans, including on social media, and suggested the policy could target foreign officials regulating US tech companies.

A State Department spokesperson did not confirm nor deny Reuters' reporting on potential punitive action.

"We are monitoring increasing censorship in Europe with great concern but have no further information to provide at this time," the spokesperson said in an email.

An EU Commission spokesperson declined to comment on the potential for sanctions, but had previously called censorship claims by the US "completely unfounded."

Image by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images

"Freedom of expression is a fundamental right in the EU. It lies at the heart of the DSA," the spokesperson said. "It sets out rules for online intermediaries to tackle illegal content, while safeguarding freedom of expression and information online."

Trump posted on social media late on Monday: "With this TRUTH, I put all Countries with Digital Taxes, Legislation, Rules, or Regulations, on notice that unless these discriminatory actions are removed, I, as President of the United States, will impose substantial additional Tariffs on that Country's Exports to the USA, and institute Export restrictions on our Highly Protected Technology and Chips."

Trump in February had ordered his trade chief to revive investigations aimed at imposing tariffs on imports from countries that levy digital service taxes on US technology companies.

'Censoring Americans'

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trump administration has generally moved away from the traditional US promotion of democracy and human rights, instead focusing on trying to clinch bilateral trade deals. But it has been advocating for selective causes, particularly those linked to right-wing politicians and what it sees as a muzzling of conservative voices online.

Image by Nathan Howard | Reuters

Washington imposed sanctions on a Brazilian Supreme Court justice overseeing the trial of Trump ally and former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, accusing the judge of authorizing arbitrary pre-trial detentions and suppressing freedom of expression.

Most striking has been the administration's forays into the internal politics of European allies. Trump officials have denounced what they say is suppression of right-wing leaders, including in Romania, Germany and France, and accused European authorities of censoring views such as criticism of immigration.

Top US officials, including Vice President JD Vance, have repeatedly lashed out at European officials and regulations, accusing them of "censoring" Americans, a claim the EU rejects.

Be the first to know and get our latest stories on Google News Google News Follow us

In February, at a conference usually known for displays of transatlantic unity, Vance stunned European leaders by accusing them of censoring the speech of groups such as Germany's right-wing AfD party and backsliding on democracy.

The EU's antitrust and tech chiefs told US lawmakers in March that the new tech rule aims to keep digital markets open and is not targeted at US companies.

US social media companies like Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms have said the DSA amounts to censorship of their platforms.