Countries agree on Bletchley Declaration on AI safety

The Bletchley Declaration aims to boost global efforts to cooperate on AI safety and was signed by the US, China, and the EU, among others.

The declaration, signed by 28 countries and the EU, was published on the opening day of the AI Safety Summit by the UK, a host nation. The event takes place at Bletchley Park, central England.

"The Declaration fulfils key summit objectives in establishing shared agreement and responsibility on the risks, opportunities and a forward process for international collaboration on frontier AI safety and research, particularly through greater scientific collaboration," the UK said in a separate statement accompanying the declaration.

The declaration encouraged transparency and accountability from actors developing frontier AI technology on their plans to measure, monitor and mitigate potentially harmful capabilities.

"This is a landmark achievement that sees the world's greatest AI powers agree on the urgency behind understanding the risks of AI – helping ensure the long-term future of our children and grandchildren," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

It set out a two-pronged agenda focused on identifying risks of shared concern and building the scientific understanding of them, and also building cross-country policies to mitigate them.

"This includes, alongside increased transparency by private actors developing frontier AI capabilities, appropriate evaluation metrics, tools for safety testing, and developing relevant public sector capability and scientific research," the declaration said.

"Third-party referee"

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who is also attending, said the summit wanted to establish a "third-party referee" that could oversee companies developing artificial intelligence and sound the alarm if they have concerns.

"What we're really aiming for here is to establish a framework for insight so that there's at least a third-party referee, an independent referee, that can observe what leading AI companies are doing and at least sound the alarm if they have concerns," the billionaire entrepreneur told reporters at Bletchley Park.

"I don't know what necessarily the fair rules are, but you've got to start with insight before you do oversight," Musk said after the UK published the Bletchley Declaration.

"I think there's a lot of concern among people in the AI field that the government will sort of jump the gun on rules, before knowing what to do," Musk said.

"I think that's unlikely to happen."

