The community that bolstered President Donald Trump during his election campaign feels betrayed after the release of Epstein’s client list turned out to be an empty promise.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DoJ) have released a joint memo that details investigations into disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Although Attorney General Pam Bondi once told Fox News that Epstein’s client list was “sitting on (her) desk right now to review,” the memo tells a different story.

The document details the “exhaustive review of investigative holdings” undertaken by authorities relating to Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein's mug shot

The investigation claims to have uncovered 300 gigabytes of data and physical evidence, which includes a “large volume of images” of the sex offender alongside videos of victims “who are either minors or appear to be minors.”

Although authorities uncovered a lot of material, including tens of thousands of pieces of pornographic content, including child porn, it's what they claim they didn’t find that angered internet users.

“This systematic review revealed no incriminating client list,” the DoJ and the FBI claim.

Furthermore, the authorities claim that there was “no credible evidence” supporting the fact that “Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals.”



“We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

This memo shocked many who were waiting for the client list that was supposedly sitting on Bondi’s desk.

This was amplified by the Trump administration, which went as far as providing right-wing influencers with binders that said “Epstein Files: Phase 1” on them.

Clearly, the Trump administration was looking to placate some of Trump’s most loyal MAGA members, but now, this memo has proved extremely divisive, causing a rift in the president’s “boys club.”



Pro-Trump influencers are turning their backs on their idol

Now, right-wing influencers are turning their backs on their idol and say they feel betrayed by the administration, which made so many empty promises.

A far-right political expert who has been regarded by many as a white supremacist spoke out against Trump on X, criticizing the president for saying that “the Epstein files are a Democrat hoax.”

“MAGA is dead. Good riddance,” said the former Trump admirer who reportedly attended dinner at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

So now Trump is claiming the Epstein files are a Democrat hoax? Lol.



MAGA is dead. Good riddance. undefined Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) July 12, 2025

Far-right political commentator Candace Owens decided to take a stab at President Trump after commenting on the world’s richest man’s X post.

Elon Musk posted on X that he regrets some of his posts about former buddy President Trump.

Owens clapped back, “What specifically do you regret? Do you regret telling the lie that Trump is in the Epstein files, or do you regret telling the truth that he is in the Epstein files?”

What specifically do you regret? Do you regret telling the lie that Trump is in the Epstein files or do you regret telling the truth that he is in the Epstein files? https://t.co/hiMQVgxE5z undefined Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 11, 2025

Going back to Musk, Trump’s former right-hand man, and his ramblings on X. Musk spoke out against the president after formally supporting him throughout his campaign until the pair had a pretty disastrous falling out.

Musk said that despite Trump telling people to stop talking about the Epstein files, the president supposedly said the disgraced financier's name “half a dozen times.”

“Just release the files as promised,” Musk said.

Elon Musk comments on the 'Epstein Files' fiasco.@elonmusk trump is in it🤣😂 I guess you can’t SNITCH on your Donors (Homeboys) #EpsteinClientList #EpsteinCoverUp pic.twitter.com/FmtIRH3Gu4 undefined k.mahader (@mahader_17) July 13, 2025

Many people believe that Trump is refusing to release the files due to his long affiliation with Epstein.

Well, does anyone remember this?



The image is of President Trump, the first lady Melania Trump, disgraced financier Epstein, and his convicted sex offender girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

Trump was frequently pictured with Epstein on private jets and at parties, indicating to many internet users that the president may have been on the sex offender’s infamous client list.

While internet users rage about this supposed cover-up, one disgruntled hacker took matters into their own hands by exploiting Sesame Street sweetheart, Elmo’s X account, to rant about the president and his ties with Epstein.

At the same time, the video that the DoJ and FBI released, aiming to convince people that Epstein’s death was simply a suicide, is only fueling the fire.



Alongside the two-page memo released by authorities is a link to an almost 11-hour-long video of the view outside of Epstein’s cell.

While this video was supposedly meant to quell the discourse and conspiracies surrounding the late sex offender’s death, it only inspired new theories.

Wired, along with forensic video experts, analyzed the video’s metadata and found that it may not be as raw as authorities claim.

Rather than being directly exported from the prison’s system, the footage is said to have been altered, likely using Adobe Premiere Pro, Wired said.



The metadata suggests that the video isn’t one continuous raw piece of footage. Instead, it’s comprised of two separate MP4 files.

While this doesn’t necessarily signal that authorities are attempting to cover up what happened to Epstein, users are starting to spread their theories about what really happened.

Various social media users claim that roughly one minute is missing from the Epstein security footage.

1 MINUTE IS MISSING FROM EPSTEIN SECURITY FOOTAGE 💀 pic.twitter.com/2tXjxNIFHh undefined Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) July 7, 2025

Another user claims that the prison cell seen in the video isn’t the same one that was shown after Epstein’s suicide.

Wait LMAO so apparently the Epstein cell surveillance video that Patel and Bondi released is not even the same cell that was originally shown with the tape on the door after the undefinedsuicideundefined 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Rc68Ve7PSk undefined Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 7, 2025

Many commenters said that this is “the sloppiest cover-up” the US has ever seen, and the majority of the comments conclude that Trump is implicated.