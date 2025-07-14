The iconic character from Sesame Street was hacked by an antisemitic attacker who used Elmo’s X account to rant about Jeffrey Epstein files and tell all Jews to die.

A few very out-of-character posts from the beloved Sesame Street character Elmo appalled X users by spewing antisemitic rants.

But it wasn’t Elmo’s social media managers who were responsible for the abhorrent posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, a Sesame Street spokesperson told Fox News that the lovable character’s X account had been compromised.

Image by Cybernews

The hacker managed to broadcast messages to Elmo’s almost 650,000 followers, saying that “all Jews should die” and that “Donald Trump is Netanyahu’s puppet,” referring to the

Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, as Trump won’t release the Epstein files.

“Jews control the world and need to be exterminated,” the hacker said via Elmo’s X account, while also telling Elmo’s community to “kill all Jews.”

The hacker also called President Trump a “child f**ker” and urged him to “release the files.”

Image by Getty/Davidoff Studios Photography

This comes after the Department of Justice released a memo regarding the disgraced American financier and sex offender Epstein’s death, which was ruled a suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

The memo also said that a “systematic review” of databases, files, and hard drives revealed no incriminating client list.”

Don't miss our latest stories on Google News Google News Follow us

This understandably outraged people across the country and the world, as the Trump administration promised to reveal a trove of evidence relating to Epstein and America’s elite.

Attorney General Pam Bondi previously told Fox News that Epstein’s client list was supposedly sitting on her desk waiting for review.

Now the administration has seemingly gone back on its word, doubling down on the fact that there is no client list and that Epstein’s death wasn’t, in fact, suspicious