Key takeaways: Zelensky says Ukraine has started developing a satellite internet system similar to Starlink.

Kyiv wants fewer limits on military communications and says Starlink should work for strikes inside Russia.

Ukraine’s reported first phase would launch 120 satellites in 2027 using SpaceX rockets.

Russia’s Rassvet network lags behind Starlink, but Moscow has had success jamming Starlink in occupied areas. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Starlink, the satellite internet network, is essential for Ukraine, still battling invading Russian forces. The service’s use is strictly limited, though, so Kyiv wants to develop its own system and act more freely.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the country’s president, has announced that Ukraine has already begun the process of creating its own satellite system.

“Developments are underway. We are working on something similar to Starlink,” said Zelensky, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president also emphasized that it would be fair to allow Kyiv to use Starlink satellite internet for strikes inside Russia.

Even though Starlink is something Ukrainian military units rely on for real-time tactical coordination, secure chats, and drone activity along the frontline, Starlink’s coverage is geofenced – the service is unavailable over Russian territory or contested maritime zones.

Image by Sopa Images via Getty

“Why fair? Because we know that certain states will share relevant technologies with Russia at the end of this year or the beginning of next year,” Zelenskyy explained.

Bizarrely, Ukraine doesn’t possess its own heavy-lift orbital launch vehicles. This means Kyiv would have to look for partners.

In the summer, Ukraine Business News reported that the first phase of the project envisaged the launch of 120 satellites in 2027 using SpaceX rockets.

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Sanctioning Russia’s Starlink alternative

Zelensky previously called on his American counterpart, Donald Trump, to impose sanctions on Russian and Chinese companies that he said were involved in developing the Rassvet satellite network, a potential rival to Starlink.

The launch of Rassvet. Image by Bureau 1440

According to Zelensky, as quoted by the Financial Times, Rassvet could start operating by early 2027. Quite obviously, a Russian network of its own would give Moscow’s forces a link that the US and SpaceX couldn’t switch off.

However, Rassvet is still a long way behind Starlink. Bureau 1440, the Russian firm behind it, only launched its first 16 working satellites in March, and needs around 250 more before the system can be activated.

What’s more, none of the 16 Rassvet satellites from the second batch, launched in July, reached their operational altitude of 342 miles, and some are now decaying in orbit.

Russia has had more success in jamming Starlink in occupied Ukrainian territory. Reuters recently reported that Russia was deploying a jamming system called the Volna Kupol Garant, which emits a signal strong enough to destabilize the Starlink connections over an area of about 7.7 square miles.