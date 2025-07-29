Not just the UK: age verification will soon be the new normal everywhere

Privacy and security experts are complaining, and users are flocking to VPNs. It’s safe to say that the United Kingdom’s new age verification rules are causing a furore in the country. But an expert tells Cybernews that this is likely to be the dawn of a new reality.

Since July 25th, thousands of websites hosting adult content, including major platforms like TikTok, Reddit, and X, have introduced stricter control systems for UK users under the new Online Safety Act.

The law forces platforms to verify users are 18 or older before letting them access content labeled as harmful, from porn to posts about self-harm and cyberbullying.

While British users have been rushing to download VPN apps, commonly used to evade censorship in authoritarian countries or dictatorships (or adult website bans in US states like Alabama), experts – and websites such as Pornhub – are sounding the alarm over alleged threats to online privacy and security.

“We firmly believe age verification can make the internet a safer space for everyone when it is done right. Unfortunately, the way these new laws are executed by lawmakers is ineffective and puts users' privacy at risk,” Pornhub said, inserting itself into the legal battle.

The law might hold water

For its part, the UK government is standing firm and says the new rules, officially called the Online Safety Act, are not up for negotiation.

Dr. Ilia Kolochenko, CEO of cybersecurity company Immuniweb, told Cybernews that he thought the new rules are here to stay, and no VPN sign-ups will change things.

“Whilst there is no shortage of disagreement over the eventual efficiency and effectiveness of the new law, we probably need to accept it as a new reality that will likely become the new normal in many countries pretty soon,” said Kolochenko.

Ofcom, the UK’s media regulator, openly states its belief that stricter age checks will make it harder for children to see harmful material online. And the measures are popular with the wider public.

According to Kolochenko, there’s indeed a compelling interest to protect children from harmful content and sexual predators that actively exploit adult-oriented websites to find new underage victims.

“It is true that protection of minors will probably require some compromise of our privacy – if properly implemented. For example, without leaking our browsing history or IDs to third-party age-verification services, the mandatory age-verification mechanism may hold water,” the expert thinks.

VPN-sized loopholes might be closed

Sure, VPNs – tools masking users’ real location – are helping out UK residents so far. For example, Proton, the Swiss firm behind quite a few popular VPN apps, has already reported a 1,800% increase in daily sign-ups from UK users over the past few days.

However, even if using a VPN looks like a simple way to bypass restrictions, these services may also be banned or selectively jammed. This already happened in Turkey last summer.

“We will probably see additional legislation pretty soon that will require adult-oriented websites to ban VPN traffic,” Kolochenko told Cybernews.

“Certainly, some VPNs will remain undetected. However, about 90% of the most popular free and commercial VPN services can be fingerprinted and will likely be blocked by adult-content providers, closing the loophole.”

Sure, there are more sophisticated ways to fool the updated age check system. For instance, a cyber rebel has launched a site that generates fake driver’s licenses using local MPs’ names and pictures. One could also try out deep fakes.

A couple of issues, though. First, using fake documents can lead to serious legal consequences such as charges of identity theft and fraud.

Second, the possibility of deep fakes, according to Kolochenko, is simply not a big deal in the current context of aiming to protect kids from harmful online content.

“Very few kids will be able to do this, while adults, who are unwilling to disclose their identity, are welcome to stay anonymous as it won’t harm anyone,” Kolochenko explained.