In the wake of new safety laws, UK users flock to VPNs searching for workarounds as Wikipedia fights back in court.

Just days after strict new age verification rules kicked in across the UK, the use of apps that mask online locations has exploded, potentially damaging the government's controversial plan to make the internet safer for kids.

The move marks one of the most aggressive pushes yet by a Western government to regulate what minors can see online.

Since July 25th, thousands of websites hosting adult content, including major platforms like TikTok, Reddit, and X, have introduced stricter control systems for UK users under the new Online Safety Act.

The law forces platforms to verify users are 18 or older before letting them access content labeled as harmful, from porn to posts about self-harm and cyberbullying.

Enforcement began this weekend. Ofcom, the UK’s media regulator, believes that age checks will make it harder for children to see harmful material online. However, getting verified means providing platforms with either photo ID or credit card details, which raises concerns about privacy, accessibility, and security.

UK users rush to download VPNs

The same technology commonly used to evade censorship in countries like China, Iran, and Turkey is now being used by Brits to sidestep age restrictions.

Since the Online Safety Act came into force on Friday, UK internet users have turned to VPNs to mask their real location and appear as though they’re browsing from another country.

Proton, the Swiss company behind many popular VPN apps, reported a more than 1,800% increase in daily sign-ups from UK users after the age checks were introduced.

“We would normally associate these large spikes in sign-ups with major civil unrest,” Proton said to Financial Times.

“This clearly shows that adults are concerned about the impact universal age verification laws will have on their privacy.”

While interest in VPNs surges, Ofcom reminds that platforms must not host, share, or permit content encouraging the use of VPNs to circumvent age checks.

But while VPNs might seem like an easy solution, cybersecurity experts warn that not all of them play fair. Some VPNs are known to log your data, track your activity, or sell your browsing history. Reportedly, cybercriminals have used VPN applications to route illicit traffic through victims’ devices, so choosing a trustworthy provider is crucial.

Controversy behind age verification measures

The law was passed under the previous Conservative government in 2023 and rolled out in phases. As enforcement begins, public opposition is mounting.

A petition to repeal the Act has racked up over 280,000 signatures on the official UK Parliament site, most of them in just the past week. Once it crossed 100,000, it triggered a mandatory government response and opened the door for a possible parliamentary debate.

Under the new Online Safety Act, companies found in breach of the rules face fines of up to £18 million or 10% of their global revenue, whichever is higher.

The law follows the European Digital Services Act implemented throughout the EU member states, requiring platforms sharing adult content to enforce age verification procedures. X has already been struggling since the enforcement.

The platform appears to have fallen short of these requirements, resulting in widespread content restrictions and user frustration across the EU.

Despite the growing controversy, UK technology secretary Peter Kyle has pushed back firmly, saying the rules are not up for negotiation.

Several US states, including Alabama, Texas, Louisiana, Montana, and North Carolina, have also sought to impose age-based restrictions on adult online services.

According to one adult content provider, Pornhub, such measures create the risk of identity theft. Since age verification software collects highly sensitive data, it increases the potential for data breaches. Regardless of good intentions, governments have historically faced challenges in protecting this type of information.

“We firmly believe age verification can make the internet a safer space for everyone when it is done right. Unfortunately, the way these new laws are executed by lawmakers is ineffective and puts users' privacy at risk,” Pornhub wrote on its website at the time.

Wikipedia is under attack

One of the highest-profile battles sparked by the new rules is with Wikipedia. The free online encyclopedia started a legal fight with the UK government over the Online Safety Act, warning that the new law could force it to censor information or face being blocked entirely within the country.

Under the law, Ofcom is expected to classify Wikipedia as a “Category 1” service, subject to the strictest possible content rules. That could include mandatory age checks for users, identity verification for contributors, and takedowns of vaguely defined “harmful” content. Wikipedia has said it will not comply.

The Wikimedia Foundation argues that enforcing such measures would threaten the very principles the site is built on. Age gates and contributor ID checks, they say, could deter or even endanger the global community of volunteers, especially those who document sensitive or political topics.

They also warn that the law could be easily weaponized, allowing bad actors or institutions to file false claims and pressure the platform to delete or alter factual content.

The legal challenge was heard at the Royal Courts of Justice on July 22nd and 23rd. A ruling is expected within weeks. If the court sides with the government and Wikipedia still refuses to implement the rules, UK access to the site could be cut off entirely.