Hacker claims global AT&T, Mercedes partner

Threat actors have claimed Credera, a global boutique consulting firm, saying they have stolen information related to major clients such as Mercedes, AT&T, Green Dot, Myze, and Spectrio.

Samples of the stolen information uploaded to the dark web by the threat actors and verified by the Cybernews research team indicate a significant cache of intercepted documents.

The cybercrooks themselves say that the compromised data is extensive and includes a variety of sensitive information.

Cybernews has reached out to the company for comment, and will update the article once we receive a reply.

The data – which you can get when you buy the whole stolen dataset – allegedly includes:

Credera confidential documents

Terraform files

Internal customer documents

Source code from both Credera and its high-profile clients

SSL certificates

Hard-coded and SMTP credentials

API keys

Private and public keys

SQL files

Github projects

Pipeline builds

Internal projects

Image by Cybernews.

The Cybernews research team investigated the data sample that the attackers provided. According to the researchers, source code snippets provided by the hacker reveal the tech stack and packages they used.

Confidential correspondence between Credera and its clients also seems to have been grabbed. A confidential clinical trial document is included, for example, and another snippet displays a table of contents allegedly containing a strategy for the whole software lifecycle.

Image by Cybernews.

Screenshots provided as proof of the breach also show documents related to partnerships with Southwest Airlines and AstraZeneca, as well as internal Mercedes-Benz materials.

“Attackers could use exposed source code and software architecture to create more tailored vulnerability exploits. Hard-coded secrets such as authentication tokens could grant unauthorized access to companies’ internal APIs,” explained the researchers.

“The threat actor also claims to have SQL files and private certificate keys, which could help further exploit company systems.”

Credera is a global, boutique consulting firm specializing in strategy, transformation, AI, data, and technology.

The internal APIs frequently access or manage sensitive data such as customer information, financial records, or intellectual property. If compromised, this data can be exposed, leading to privacy violations, identity theft, financial fraud, and severe reputational damage.

It was founded in 1999, is based in Texas, and serves a diverse clientele, including Fortune 500 companies and nonprofits. As of 2025, the firm’s most recently reported annual revenue was $422 million.

