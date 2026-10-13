Key takeaways 01 ShinyHunters claims it accessed H&M databases containing inventory, logistics, sales, and store infrastructure data. 02 H&M says it has found no sign so far that its data environment was compromised. 03 The claims remain unverified while H&M investigates a potential incident involving limited group data. 04 ShinyHunters is known for impersonating IT support staff to steal employee access credentials. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

ShinyHunters claims it accessed H&M’s internal databases, potentially exposing everything from inventory records to supply-chain operations. The retailer says that so far, no compromise has been detected.

The gang claims it gained access to the Swedish retail giant’s databases containing sensitive operational information, including inventory records, logistics data, sales analytics, and details about the infrastructure used to manage stores and fulfill orders.

Such records could offer an inside look at how a major retailer moves products from warehouses to stores and manages stock across its operations.

However, the claims remain unverified. H&M says it has found no indication so far that its data environment has been compromised.

According to The Times, H&M confirmed it was examining claims of a potential cybersecurity incident linked to ShinyHunters.

“We are aware of the claims circulating online regarding a potential cybersecurity incident involving a limited scope of H&M Group data,” an H&M Group spokesperson told The Times.

The spokesperson has not provided further details, adding that the company was investigating the claims to determine their validity.

H&M operates approximately 4,000 stores across more than 80 markets. Its portfolio includes COS, Weekday, & Other Stories, and Arket, making the group a substantial player in the global fashion industry.

The allegations come as another major fashion retailer, ASOS, deals with a reported security incident of its own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, the online fashion retailer confirmed that an unauthorized party had gained access to personal data. Customers received a phone alert warning of a hack and claiming that data storage company Snowflake had been compromised.

ASOS, which serves millions of customers, said payment card information and account passwords were not accessed.

Who are ShinyHunters?

ShinyHunters is known for a spree of social engineering attacks targeting employees by impersonating IT support staff. The attacks phish for Okta access, targeting companies worldwide.

Previously this year, the gang hit Dutch telecommunications giant Odido and the European Commission. The gang also claimed it had stolen sensitive data from the FBI, encompassing “almost all” FBI agents, employees, and job applicants who applied through the FBI jobs web portal.

On September 15th, Dutch authorities arrested a 24-year-old Amsterdam man suspected of being involved with ShinyHunters. The gang, however, has rejected the claims that the man is part of its operation.

After the arrest, ShinyHunters appeared to be back to its regular operations, launching a renewed mass-exploitation campaign targeting Oracle’s PeopleSoft human resources management system.