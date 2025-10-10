Report: LockBit, Qilin, DragonForce join forces as ransomware cartel

It’s not exactly clear what the impact is going to be, but the announcement by LockBit, DragonForce, and Qilin – three of the biggest names in the world of ransomware and data extortion – certainly sounds menacing.

According to security vendor ReliaQuest’s new threat intelligence report titled “Ransomware and Cyber Extortion in Q3 2025,” LockBit has formed a coalition with prominent ransomware groups DragonForce and Qilin.

The partnership, which is poised to drive more frequent and effective ransomware attacks, was announced by DragonForce on its leak site. The gangs further invited other partners to join should they “care about the future of our challenging field.”

LockBit, one of the most prominent ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operations, was taken down last year after an international police operation.

The coordinated action included infrastructure seizure, sanctions, a name-and-shame campaign where LockBit's data leak site was repurposed and its leader unmasked, and multiple arrests.

However, the gang recently launched its LockBit 5.0 affiliate service and allegedly intends to begin targeting critical infrastructure entities. With the help of Qilin, the group behind the recent attack on Asahi, and DragonForce, a relative newcomer, the danger is even bigger.

“This alliance could help restore LockBit’s reputation among affiliates following last year’s takedown, potentially triggering a surge in attacks on critical infrastructure and expanding the threat to sectors previously considered low risk,” said ReliaQuest.

According to ReliaQuest researchers, similar partnerships have proven transformative in the past.

For instance, when LockBit joined forces with the Maze ransomware group in 2020, that collaboration introduced double extortion tactics, combining system encryption with data theft to heighten pressure on victims, and used Maze’s data-leak site to amplify impact.

A new partnership with Qilin and DragonForce could allow LockBit to continue earning money from hacking operations.

Experts from Optiv’s Global Threat Intelligence Center agree. They told Cybernews: “It is possible that a coalition between LockBit, Qilin, and DragonForce could lead to improved tactics and an increased volume of attacks through shared resources.”

Besides, when the US imposed sanctions on LockBit and its senior leader, Russian national Dmitry Khoroshev, it made it illegal for US entities to pay ransoms to the group.

