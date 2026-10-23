Key takeaways 01 Capcom confirmed unauthorized access to 11,774,247 customer records tied to its CAPCOM ID service. 02 Exposed data includes email addresses, login details, account dates, and recent IP addresses. 03 Capcom reset passwords for 196 accounts after unauthorized password changes. 04 Capcom says credit card data was not exposed, and its games remain playable. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

The Japanese gaming giant behind Resident Evil and Street Fighter has confirmed unauthorized access to 11.7 million customer records, raising fears that exposed email addresses could be used as ammunition for phishing scams.

Millions of Capcom customer records were exposed due to unauthorized access to the Japanese gaming giant’s account system.

Capcom, the company behind blockbuster franchises such as Resident Evil, Street Fighter, and Monster Hunter, confirmed that a third party had accessed customer information linked to CAPCOM ID, its online account service.

The company detected suspicious activity on October 19th and confirmed the incident the same day. Capcom said the incident affected 11,774,247 records worldwide.

What information was exposed?

According to Capcom, the affected records include email addresses and technical information related to customers' accounts, such as account creation dates, last login times, login counts, and the IP addresses used during the most recent logins.

The company also confirmed that 43 records included additional personal details, such as dates of birth, gender, country or region, and nicknames.

There is also a more concerning detail. Capcom found that 196 accounts had their passwords changed without authorization.

The company said it had not confirmed that customers’ original account passwords were compromised, but the unauthorized changes indicate that some accounts were directly affected.

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Capcom has since reset the passwords for those 196 accounts and continues to investigate the potential impact.

The company stressed that credit card information was not among the affected data. Capcom also stated that the incident does not affect players’ ability to access or play any of its games.

Capcom users should watch out for phishing

Capcom has warned customers that the exposed information could be misused to send fraudulent emails or other communications that impersonate the company or its related parties.

“If you receive any suspicious email or message, please exercise caution and refrain from accessing any URLs contained therein or opening any attached files,” the company stated.

“All Capcom players should change their account passwords immediately as a basic precaution," Dray Agha, senior manager at cybersecurity firm Huntress, told Cybernews.

"Attackers regularly use exposed personal data from gaming breaches to craft convincing phishing messages and steal financial details. Gamers must remain highly vigilant against any unexpected emails asking them to verify their account information,” he added.

Japan has been hit hard by cyberattacks

Japan has experienced a surge of cyberattacks recently. This month, railways, police services, food logistics, and even a Japanese girl band’s fan service were caught up in a huge ransomware attack on Japanese cloud provider IDC Frontier.

The company said that in total, 495 companies and local government services had been affected by the attack, creating a sprawling cloud supply chain crisis across the country.