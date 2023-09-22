True Beauty, a hit South Korean television series, is based on the webtoon of the same name. The show delves into the life of a high school girl who masters the art of makeup to overcome her insecurities. Unfortunately, it’s not available on most of Netflix locations, including the US.

On the flip side, True Beauty can be accessed on Australia's and a few other Netflix libraries. So, you can still enjoy this captivating show by using a VPN to connect to a server in a country where this show is available. This lets you bypass geographical restrictions and stream True Beauty from anywhere worldwide.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, can mask your actual location and make it appear as though you're browsing from a different country. Moreover, it enhances your online privacy by encrypting all your internet traffic.

Continue reading to find out how you can use a VPN to watch True Beauty on Netflix, and explore the most efficient VPNs that offer extensive server options, high speeds, and reasonable prices.

How to watch True Beauty on Netflix with a VPN:

Find a reliable VPN provider and install it on your device. We recommend NordVPN, now 68% OFF Log in or sign up to your account Connect to a server in a country where True Beauty is available, like Australia Open Netflix and find True Beauty You can now enjoy streaming True Beauty from any location!

Watch True Beauty with NordVPN

Why do you need a VPN to watch True Beauty on Netflix?

True Beauty, despite its global popularity, is unfortunately unavailable on Netflix in the United States. This is primarily due to licensing and distribution rights, which often restrict the availability of certain shows to specific regions. So, if you're in the US and want to watch True Beauty, you're out of luck, right? Not necessarily.

Watch True Beauty in 2023 Original release: December 9, 2020 Number of seasons: 1 Watch anywhere: Get NordVPN – 68% OFF Watch in the US & the UK: Apple TV

The solution lies in using a reliable VPN to change your server location to a country where True Beauty is available. This show can be found on Netflix libraries in Australia, South Korea, India, and only a few other countries. This is where a VPN, such as NordVPN, comes into play. It allows you to mask your actual location and appear as though you're browsing from a different country.

By using a quality VPN you not only gain access to a preferred Netflix library, but also secure your connection from data leaks, prevent malicious infections, and are able to stream your favorite content lag-free. Consequently, True Beauty, which is part of the Australian Netflix catalog, becomes accessible to you.

Best VPNs to watch True Beauty on Netflix from anywhere

NordVPN – our top pick to stream True Beauty on Netflix from anywhere Surfshark – speedy VPN to watch True Beauty on unlimited devices Atlas VPN – affordable VPN for streaming True Beauty on Netflix

It's important to note that not all VPNs have the ability to bypass the geo-restrictions put in place by Netflix and other streaming services. As such, we've taken the liberty of testing our top ten VPN providers and narrowing the list down to the best streaming VPNs.

These VPNs have been evaluated and ranked based on a number of factors, including the server fleet, streaming capabilities, their ability to bypass Netflix's geo-restrictions, performance, and more. Read on to discover the best VPNs for unblocking Netflix libraries and streaming your favorite shows from anywhere in the world.

1. NordVPN – best VPN overall to watch True Beauty on Netflix

Servers/countries: 5,800+ servers in 60 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS Current deal: 🔥Get NordVPN with 68% OFF + 3 months FREE!🔥

Watch True Beauty with NordVPN

NordVPN emerges as our top choice for watching True Beauty on Netflix. With over 5,800 servers in 60 countries, including 190+ servers in Australia, NordVPN ensures seamless access to various geo-restricted content, including True Beauty.

Beyond Netflix, NordVPN excels in unblocking other streaming services as well. Whether it's Hulu, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, YouTube TV, or other platforms, NordVPN can help you access your favorite shows without any restrictions.

One of the key features of NordVPN is its fast proprietary tunneling protocol, NordLynx. Based on our in-house test with NordLynx, you retain around 90% of the baseline speeds, allowing you to enjoy buffering-free streaming of True Beauty and other shows.

Furthermore, NordVPN boasts the Smart DNS feature. This means that even if you have devices that don’t support VPN connections, like smart TVs, Xbox, or PlayStation, you can still stream global content, including True Beauty.

As for the pricing, NordVPN offers a highly competitive rate. You can secure this VPN with prices starting from $3.19/month, and it covers up to 6 devices simultaneously. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to try out the service risk-free.

Pros Easily unblocks most Netflix libraries

Robust security features

Huge server network

Excellent speeds

Smart DNS feature Cons Limited simultaneous connections

2. Surfshark – reliable VPN to stream True Beauty on Netflix

Servers/countries:

3,200+ servers in 100 countries Streaming sites:

Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more Compatible with:

Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS Current deal:

🔥Get 82% OFF Surfshark + 2 months FREE🔥



Watch True Beauty with Surfshark

Surfshark is another excellent option for watching True Beauty on Netflix. With a network of over 3,200 servers across 100 countries, you're sure to find a server in a region where Netflix still hosts True Beauty.

Apart from Netflix, Surfshark can effortlessly unblock other streaming platforms and their libraries. Whether you're looking to watch shows on Hulu, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, YouTube TV, or others, Surfshark has got you covered.

One of the standout features of Surfshark is its speed. Thanks to the WireGuard protocol, Surfshark is one of the fastest VPNs on the market. During our tests, we measured that this VPN retained 86% of the initial speeds. So we could stream True Beauty in high definition with no lagging or buffering.

Surfshark also comes equipped with the Smart DNS feature. This means that even if you're using devices that don’t support VPN connections, like smart TVs, Xbox, or PlayStation, you can still use them to stream global content.

In terms of pricing, Surfshark offers a very competitive rate, with prices starting from $2.30/month. What's more, it allows for unlimited simultaneous connections and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros Unblocks most streaming sites

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Good range of server locations

Affordable pricing

Fast speeds due to WireGuard protocol Cons No free plan

3. Atlas VPN – budget-friendly VPN for watching True Beauty on Netflix

Servers/countries: 1,000+ servers in 42 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Android TV, Amazon Fire Stick Current deal: 🔥Get Atlas VPN, now 85% OFF + 3 months FREE!🔥

Watch True Beauty with Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN is another good option for watching True Beauty on Netflix, especially for those seeking a cost-effective solution. Boasting over 1,000 servers across 42 countries, Atlas VPN has enough coverage to access various Netflix libraries.

In addition to Netflix, Atlas VPN can also access other streaming platforms. If you want to access your favorite shows on BBC iPlayer or Youtube, Atlas VPN will be able to unblock them effortlessly.

One of the strong points of Atlas VPN is its use of the WireGuard protocol, which ensures fast connection speeds – we tested, and it retains 80% of the original speed. Moreover, Atlas VPN offers some servers that are specifically dedicated to streaming. This means you can enjoy a superior viewing experience when watching True Beauty or any other show on Netflix.

In terms of pricing, Atlas VPN is incredibly affordable. The monthly subscription costs start from $1.82/month, making it a great choice for budget-conscious users. Additionally, Atlas VPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. This allows you to test out the service and ensure it meets your streaming needs before fully committing to a subscription.

Pros Unblocks major streaming providers

Dedicated streaming servers

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Great speeds

Freemium plan option Cons Based in a privacy-unfriendly jurisdiction

Smaller server fleet

Where to watch True Beauty online?

Apart from Netflix, True Beauty is also available to stream on other platforms, giving you more viewing options. Using a VPN, you can access a preferred streaming platform from anywhere in the world to watch the series.

Here’s where True Beauty is available:

Streaming platform Country Netflix Australia, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand Apple TV US, UK, Australia, Germany, France, Spain, Canada, Mexico, South Korea Amazon Prime India

True Beauty can be streamed not only via Netflix, but also via Apple TV in the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Australia, Canada, Mexico, and South Korea, and Amazon Prime in India.

Luckily we have solutions for you on how to bypass the restrictions placed on these streaming platforms. You can check out our guides on:

You’d still need a reliable VPN to access the content by changing the location if you’re not physically in any of these countries. Our recommendations go to NordVPN.

What else can you watch with a VPN on Netflix?

Netflix's content varies widely from region to region due to licensing agreements. However, with a reliable VPN, you can bypass these geographic restrictions and access shows and movies from various Netflix libraries worldwide.

Here's a snapshot of some of the exclusive content you can access from different Netflix libraries using a VPN:

Watch Netflix with NordVPN

VPN not working while trying to watch Netflix

While using a VPN to watch True Beauty on Netflix is typically straightforward, you may occasionally encounter some issues. These problems can range from Netflix identifying and blocking your VPN's IP addresses to location restrictions that your chosen VPN may not be able to bypass.

Here are some common reasons why you might experience these issues:

Netflix has identified and blocked your VPN's given IP addresses

Your real IP address is leaking

Your chosen VPN may not be able to bypass Netflix's location restrictions

Your browsing history reveals your actual location

However, these issues can often be resolved with a few simple steps. Here are some solutions you can try:

Connect to a different serve r

Delete cookies and cache

Speak to your VPN provider's support team

Choose a different VPN provider, like NordVPN

Remember, a quality VPN provider will have top-notch features and a robust support team ready to assist you 24/7 with any issues you may encounter.

Can I use a free VPN to watch True Beauty on Netflix?

We do not recommend using a free VPN to watch True Beauty on Netflix. While it is technically possible to use a free VPN to bypass Netflix restrictions, it's generally not recommended. Free VPNs often come with several limitations and potential risks that can significantly hinder your viewing experience.

Firstly, free VPNs usually impose data caps, which can disrupt your streaming. Secondly, they have far fewer servers than premium VPNs, resulting in overcrowding and slower speeds. They might also not have servers in the countries where True Beauty is available, such as Australia.

Moreover, free VPNs often struggle to bypass the geo-restrictions of popular streaming services like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and Disney+, among others. They are notorious for intrusive pop-up ads and potential malware risks, as well as can log and sell your browsing data, compromising your privacy.

Instead of using a free VPN, it's better to opt for a reliable premium provider. Most VPN providers offer a 30-day money-back guarantee or a 7-day free trial on mobile devices, so you can try out all the great features with an option to get a refund if you change your mind.

Check out the system requirements below to get started with your first risk-free trial:

NordVPN – 7-day free trial for Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee

– 7-day free trial for Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee Surfshark – 7-day free trial for Android, iOS, and macOS and a 30-day money-back guarantee

– 7-day free trial for Android, iOS, and macOS and a 30-day money-back guarantee Atlas VPN – 7-day free trial for iOS and Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee

Try NordVPN risk free

Everything you should know about True Beauty

True Beauty is a popular South Korean television series that quickly gained a massive following thanks to its compelling storyline and talented cast. As of now, True Beauty has one season, which consists of 16 episodes.

The plot revolves around a high school girl named Lim Ju-kyung (Moon Ga-young), who is insecure about her appearance. To overcome her insecurities, she masters the art of makeup. However, her life takes a dramatic turn when her crush, Lee Su-ho (Cha Eun-woo), discovers her without makeup.

True Beauty beautifully explores themes of self-love, acceptance, and the superficial standards of beauty in society. The show's engaging narrative and memorable characters have made it a must-watch for K-drama fans worldwide.

Release date December 9, 2020 Starring Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo, Hwang In-youp, Park Yoo-na Directed by Kim Sang-hyeop Awards Indonesian Hallyu Fans Choice Awards – K-Drama of the Year; Asia Artist Awards – Best Emotive Award x2 (Moon Ga-young and Cha Eun-Woo)

Final thoughts

While True Beauty is not available on all Netflix libraries, it can be accessed from certain countries like Australia, South Korea, India and a few others. This geographic restriction can be a hindrance for fans residing in other regions.

However, with a reliable VPN, you can overcome these limitations. By changing your virtual location to Australia, you can enjoy True Beauty on Netflix, irrespective of where you live.

Based on our tests, NordVPN is the best VPN to bypass Netflix's geo-restrictions and stream True Beauty from anywhere. This VPN offers a vast server fleet, blazing-fast speeds for lag-free streaming, and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can safely test it out.

So, don't let geographic restrictions hold you back. With a good VPN, the world of entertainment is at your fingertips. Enjoy watching True Beauty, and explore the extensive content libraries that Netflix has to offer from anywhere in the world.

Best VPN deals this week:

More VPN guides from Cybernews:

FAQs