Key takeaways 01 Leaked audio reportedly captured Flock CEO Garrett Langley blaming Russian bots for online backlash. 02 Langley allegedly gave police chiefs no evidence for his claims, according to 404 Media. 03 Flock has faced protests, petitions, vandalism threats, and canceled contracts across the US. 04 Critics worry Flock’s police contracts could enable mass surveillance. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Leaked audio caught Flock CEO Garrett Langley spewing conspiracy theories to a room full of police chiefs about why the security company is so unpopular online.

Following months of hatred from netizens, petitions, and a barrage of online backlash, Flock Security has started to feel the consequences in the form of canceled contracts across the US.

Garret Langley, the CEO and co-founder of Flock, is attempting to change the narrative by bringing together law enforcement officials to tell them who's really behind the hate.

In a leaked audio recording from a private police conference, Langley allegedly blamed Russian bots for the backlash, calling them state-sponsored trolls that tainted Flock’s reputation, according to 404 Media.

The CEO believes that this bot activity has amplified negative sentiment online, leading real people to jump on the hate train.

Langley claimed there was a correlation between the decrease in Flock hatred online and a Ukrainian drone strike that hit a Russian data center, supposedly backing up his Russian bot theory.

Langley also apparently told the room of police chiefs that the anger and hatred for the security company were completely fake and implied that people may have been paid to speak badly of Flock.

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However, Langley provided no evidence to support his claims and also included a tip from his wife to never apologize to anyone, 404 Media reports.

Langley also said that he’d made a lot of mistakes in the 9 years since starting Flock.

Flock is hated by the nation

The hatred became so intense that users planned Halloween takedowns of Flock cameras, and one tattoo artist urged clients to vandalize a Flock camera to get a free tattoo.

Fear surrounding government contracts with Flock and potential mass surveillance led to protests and activists taking action.